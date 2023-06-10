St Albans // LSA, Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2003305
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 8, 2023, at 2030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fox Run Rd, Fairfax VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Griffin Lestage
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 8, 2023, at approximately 2030 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an incident in Fairfax VT. Investigation revealed that Lestage crashed his vehicle into a residence in Fairfax VT, before fleeing the scene. An individual then went to Lestage’s house to speak to him and potentially obtain insurance information. Investigation revealed that Lestage fired a weapon multiple times with the intent to place that individual in fear of bodily injury. Lestage is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 07/18/23 at 0830hrs.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/18/23 0830hrs