St Albans // LSA, Simple Assault

CASE#: 23A2003305

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 8, 2023, at 2030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fox Run Rd, Fairfax VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Griffin Lestage

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 8, 2023, at approximately 2030 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an incident in Fairfax VT. Investigation revealed that Lestage crashed his vehicle into a residence in Fairfax VT, before fleeing the scene. An individual then went to Lestage’s house to speak to him and potentially obtain insurance information. Investigation revealed that Lestage fired a weapon multiple times with the intent to place that individual in fear of bodily injury. Lestage is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 07/18/23 at 0830hrs.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/18/23 0830hrs