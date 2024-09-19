Derby Barracks Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A50044780
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/12/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, North Troy, VT
VIOLATION(s):
- Disturbing The Peace by Electronic Communication
ACCUSED: Michael Liberta
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VICTIM: Multiple Victims
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/12/2024, at approximately 1000 hours, Vermont State Police received a report from community members they had received a phone call from Michael Liberta, of Troy, VT in which he made life threatening statements. Investigation determined Liberta's threatening statements were directed at Troy School staff members and other members of the community.
Due to the serious nature of the statements made and abundance of caution the Superintendent made the decision to place the Troy School on lockdown. A police presence remained on school grounds for the day.
Liberta was later located and issued a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court for the above charges on 10/15/2024 at 0830 hours.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans County
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/24 at 0830 hours
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
