Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,339 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 24A50044780

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew 

STATION: Derby 

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881 

 

DATE/TIME: 9/12/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, North Troy, VT

VIOLATION(s):

  1. Disturbing The Peace by Electronic Communication

 

ACCUSED: Michael Liberta

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: Multiple Victims

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 9/12/2024, at approximately 1000 hours, Vermont State Police received a report from community members they had received a phone call from Michael Liberta, of Troy, VT in which he made life threatening statements. Investigation determined Liberta's threatening statements were directed at Troy School staff members and other members of the community.

Due to the serious nature of the statements made and abundance of caution the Superintendent made the decision to place the Troy School on lockdown. A police presence remained on school grounds for the day.

Liberta was later located and issued a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court for the above charges on 10/15/2024 at 0830 hours.

 

LODGED:  No

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  No

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT:  Orleans County

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/15/24 at 0830 hours

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 


Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more