Derby Barracks Arrest

CASE#: 24A50044780

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/12/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, North Troy, VT

VIOLATION(s):

Disturbing The Peace by Electronic Communication

ACCUSED: Michael Liberta

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

VICTIM: Multiple Victims

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/12/2024, at approximately 1000 hours, Vermont State Police received a report from community members they had received a phone call from Michael Liberta, of Troy, VT in which he made life threatening statements. Investigation determined Liberta's threatening statements were directed at Troy School staff members and other members of the community.

Due to the serious nature of the statements made and abundance of caution the Superintendent made the decision to place the Troy School on lockdown. A police presence remained on school grounds for the day.

Liberta was later located and issued a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court for the above charges on 10/15/2024 at 0830 hours.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans County

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/24 at 0830 hours

