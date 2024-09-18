St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4007236

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Emmanuel Baidoo

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/16/24 at approximately 2349 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI & Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Shawn Rich

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/16/24 at approximately 2349 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a residence in Lyndon for report of attempted break-in. Upon arrival, Troopers located Shawn Rich (46) hiding in a bush nearby. Further investigation determined that Rich had operated a vehicle while under the influence. Rich was subsequently taken into custody transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Rich was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/7/24 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/7/24 at 0830 hours

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.