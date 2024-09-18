St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4007236
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Emmanuel Baidoo
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/16/24 at approximately 2349 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI & Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Shawn Rich
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/16/24 at approximately 2349 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a residence in Lyndon for report of attempted break-in. Upon arrival, Troopers located Shawn Rich (46) hiding in a bush nearby. Further investigation determined that Rich had operated a vehicle while under the influence. Rich was subsequently taken into custody transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Rich was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/7/24 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/7/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
