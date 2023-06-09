Submit Release
Williston Barracks/LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


CASE#: 23A1003621                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: June 9, 2023 at 1747 hours

STREET: VT Route 15

TOWN: Westford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bill Cook Road

WEATHER: Clear    

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: UNKOWN

AGE:      

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:


VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Bumper

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL:


VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Philippe Quach

AGE: 30    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Laredo, TX


VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate Contact Damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A


SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 9, 2023, at approximately 1747 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to the intersection of VT Route 15 and Bill Cook Road in the Town of Westford for a report of a two-vehicle collision. Prior to arriving on scene, Troopers learned that vehicle #1 fled from the scene of the crash.


The operator of vehicle #2, Philippe Quach (30) of Laredo, TX, stated that he was travelling west on VT Route 15 when vehicle #1 turned right onto VT Route 15 from Bill Cook Road. Vehicle #1 crossed over the double yellow centerline while making a righthand turn, striking vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 then proceeded to flee from the scene.


Vehicle #1 was last seen by witnesses turning onto Old Route 15 in the Town of Cambridge. Vehicle #1 is a red Toyota Tundra and sustained damage to the front bumper as a result of the crash. Anyone who may have information about the crash, or the operator of the vehicle is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Silva at 802-878-7111 or tyler.silva@vermont.gov.


Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111



