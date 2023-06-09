Williston Barracks/LSA
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1003621
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: June 9, 2023 at 1747 hours
STREET: VT Route 15
TOWN: Westford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bill Cook Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: UNKOWN
AGE:
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Bumper
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL:
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Philippe Quach
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Laredo, TX
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate Contact Damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 9, 2023, at approximately 1747 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to the intersection of VT Route 15 and Bill Cook Road in the Town of Westford for a report of a two-vehicle collision. Prior to arriving on scene, Troopers learned that vehicle #1 fled from the scene of the crash.
The operator of vehicle #2, Philippe Quach (30) of Laredo, TX, stated that he was travelling west on VT Route 15 when vehicle #1 turned right onto VT Route 15 from Bill Cook Road. Vehicle #1 crossed over the double yellow centerline while making a righthand turn, striking vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 then proceeded to flee from the scene.
