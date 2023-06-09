GLOBAL SANCTUARY FOR ELEPHANTS HOSTS TRUNKS AND TREASURES ONLINE AUCTION AND VIRTUAL EVENT

Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, new home for Pocha and Guillermina Global Sanctuary for Elephants newest event Elephants at Elephant Sanctuary Brazil

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sanctuary for Elephants is thrilled to announce its Trunks and Treasures online auction and virtual event, scheduled to take place through June 12th, 2023. This exciting event will feature a variety of one-of-a-kind items and experiences, with all proceeds going towards supporting elephants at Elephant Sanctuary Brazil and elephants still in need of sanctuary.

The Trunks and Treasures online auction boasts an incredible collection of items, ranging from stunning jewelry and artwork to an exclusive sanctuary visit and rare collectibles. In addition to the auction, the virtual event takes place Saturday, June 10th from 7 - 8 PM EDT and will include auction item highlights, stunning videos, and special appearances.

"We're thrilled to be hosting this event, which will bring together elephant lovers from around the world to support our mission of protecting these incredible animals," said Scott Blais, Co-founder of the Global Sanctuary for Elephants. "The funds raised from the auction and event will help us provide vital care and support for the elephants living at Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, and will also allow us to continue rescuing additional elephants such as Kuky, Pupy, and Kenya."

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is a nonprofit U.S. organization dedicated to providing a safe and healthy environment for elephants in need. The organization is currently focused on its pilot project in Brazil, where they provide lifelong care for elephants rescued from zoos, circuses, and other harmful situations.

To participate in the Trunks and Treasures online auction and virtual event, visit their website at globalelephants.org/trunksandtreasures and register to bid. The virtual event will be broadcast Live on Facebook and YouTube. Both events promise to be a truly unforgettable experience, and a wonderful opportunity to support the important work of Global Sanctuary for Elephants and elephants deserving of a better life.