Trunks & Treasures Auction Returns June 13 to Help the Last Two Elephants in Argentina Reach Sanctuary

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sanctuary for Elephants announced the return of its signature fundraising event, Trunks & Treasures, which will run June 13-23, with a live virtual event on Saturday, June 21. The auction will raise critical funds to support preparations for the relocation of Kenya and Tamy, the last two captive elephants in Argentina, to Elephant Sanctuary Brazil.

This year’s auction features a thoughtfully curated selection of meaningful items and experiences, including private virtual sessions with founders Scott and Kat Blais, an exclusive screening of “The Ramba Effect” documentary, elephant-inspired artwork and décor, and several dream getaways. All proceeds from the auction will support the final steps needed to prepare Kenya and Tamy for their move to sanctuary.

Kenya, an African elephant who has lived in isolation for more than 30 years, is nearing the final phase of preparation for her journey to Brazil, where she will meet Pupy, another female African elephant recently relocated to sanctuary. Tamy, a male Asian elephant and former circus performer, faces a longer road that includes specialized training and the construction of a transport crate suited to his size and needs.

“This auction is a celebration of second chances,” said Scott Blais, co-founder of Global Sanctuary for Elephants. “With every bid, supporters help close a decades-long chapter of suffering and begin a future where Kenya and Tamy can finally live with dignity.”

Bidding begins June 13, but you can get a sneak peek of auction items and register to bid now. The live auction event will be streamed on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, offering an inspiring look into the lives of the elephants and the impact of sanctuary. Trunks & Treasures offers a meaningful way to support the mission of Global Sanctuary for Elephants and help build a future where elephants receive the respect and care they've long deserved.

About Global Sanctuary for Elephants:

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting, rescuing, and providing sanctuary for captive elephants worldwide. At their accredited, wild-habitat sanctuary, Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, they deliver unmatched care to elephants rescued from zoos, circuses, and other detrimental environments. Their approach is characterized by an integrative view of elephant welfare, a dedication to recognizing the individuality of each elephant, and a commitment to providing them with the highest level of autonomy possible.

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is the recipient of the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries 2022 Outstanding International Sanctuary Award and Candid’s 2025 Platinum Seal of Transparency.

