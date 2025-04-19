After 30 Years in Captivity, Pupy the Elephant Begins Her New Life at Elephant Sanctuary Brazil

African elephant Pupy moments after arriving at Elephant Sanctuary Brazil Overlook at Elephant Sanctuary Brazil Pupy exploring her surroundings before exiting her transport crate at her new sanctuary home

This is more than a change of location for Pupy — it’s a profound shift in her quality of life.” — Scott Blais, GSE co-founder and CEO

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a four-day, 1,700-mile journey from Buenos Aires, Pupy the African elephant has officially arrived at Elephant Sanctuary Brazil (ESB). Her arrival marks a transformative moment in her life, as she steps into a vast, protected natural environment where, for the first time in decades, she will experience autonomy and the freedom to simply be an elephant.

The relocation, facilitated by Global Sanctuary for Elephants (GSE), followed months of meticulous planning and international collaboration. Traveling in a custom-built transport crate, Pupy was accompanied by a dedicated team led by GSE co-founder and CEO Scott Blais, along with other expert caregivers, veterinary professionals, and security personnel, ensuring her safety and comfort throughout the trip.

“This is more than a change of location for Pupy — it’s a profound shift in her quality of life,” said Blais. “Today begins her journey toward healing, dignity, and the life she’s long deserved.”

At Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, Pupy will spend her days in an expansive, wild habitat, surrounded by forests, hills, ponds, and open pastures. She will have opportunities to forage and explore at her own pace, with care that honors her individuality and prioritizes her well-being. The sanctuary provides an environment designed specifically to meet the physical, emotional, mental, and social needs of elephants recovering from decades of confinement.

In the coming months, Pupy is expected to be joined by another female African elephant, Kenya, who will also be relocating to Elephant Sanctuary Brazil. Once Kenya arrives, Pupy will have the opportunity to gradually meet and interact with her in an environment designed to support both elephants’ choices, comfort and safety. Any social introductions will be led by the elephants’ readiness and preferences, allowing both elephants the freedom to form a new bond on their own terms. This ensures that both elephants can build trust, companionship, and emotional connection at a pace that respects their histories and personalities.

Pupy’s arrival at ESB marks GSE’s 10th successful elephant relocation in South America, demonstrating the organization’s commitment to improving the lives of captive elephants worldwide.

For more information about Pupy’s journey and her new life at sanctuary, visit

globalelephants.org/project-pupy

About Global Sanctuary for Elephants:

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting, rescuing and providing sanctuary for captive elephants worldwide. At their accredited, wild-habitat sanctuary, Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, they deliver unmatched care to elephants rescued from zoos, circuses and other detrimental environments. Their approach is characterized by an integrative view of elephant welfare, a dedication to recognizing the individuality of each elephant and a commitment to providing them with the highest level of autonomy possible.

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is the recipient of the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries 2022 Outstanding International Sanctuary Award and Candid’s 2025 Platinum Seal of Transparency.

Legal Disclaimer:

