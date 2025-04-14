Pupy the Elephant’s Long-Awaited Journey to Sanctuary is Underway

Pupy in her ecoparque enclosure against the backdrop of the city Global Sanctuary for Elephants' initial sanctuary project, Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, is an internationally-renowned wild habitat sanctuary and the first elephant sanctuary in all of South America

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pupy, a female African elephant who has spent the last 30 years in the heart of Buenos Aires, has officially begun her transport to her new sanctuary home. She has left Ecoparque Buenos Aires and is on her way to Elephant Sanctuary Brazil (ESB), where, for the first time since her arrival at the ecoparque in 1990, she will live in a lush, natural habitat, free from the confinement she has known for most of her life. This relocation is being facilitated by Global Sanctuary for Elephants (GSE), a U.S.-based organization dedicated to protecting, rescuing and providing sanctuary for elephants worldwide.

Traveling in a custom-made transport crate, Pupy’s trip by ground will take approximately four days. The transport team, led by GSE co-founder and CEO Scott Blais, includes experienced caregivers, veterinary professionals, and security personnel ensuring her safety, comfort, and well-being during the nearly 1,700-mile trip to Mato Grosso, Brazil. Pupy’s progress is being monitored closely, and the team is prepared to adjust the frequency and duration of stops along the way based on her needs.

"This is a trip that will forever transform Pupy’s life," Blais said. "Every mile she travels brings her closer to the life of autonomy and dignity she deserves."

Pupy’s departure from Ecoparque Buenos Aires follows years of collaboration and planning. This monumental rehoming effort was initiated by the ecoparque in recognition that its small city enclosure could not meet the physical, mental, and emotional needs of any elephant. The move represents a historic shift, ending the long history of elephant captivity in Buenos Aires.

The GSE team is in regular communication with sanctuary staff in Brazil to ensure a seamless arrival. At ESB, Pupy will be welcomed into a vast, protected habitat where she can explore the natural landscape, forage, and soon form bonds with other elephants, including Kenya, another female African elephant expected to arrive at ESB in the coming months.

This is the 10th elephant relocation facilitated by GSE in South America, underscoring their ongoing mission to provide sanctuary as a crucial solution to the global crisis facing captive elephants.

About Global Sanctuary for Elephants:

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting, rescuing and providing sanctuary for captive elephants worldwide. At their accredited, wild-habitat sanctuary, Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, they deliver unmatched care to elephants rescued from zoos, circuses and other detrimental environments. Their approach is characterized by an integrative view of elephant welfare, a dedication to recognizing the individuality of each elephant and a commitment to providing them with the highest level of autonomy possible.

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is the recipient of the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries 2022 Outstanding International Sanctuary Award and Candid’s 2025 Platinum Seal of Transparency.

