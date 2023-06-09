The newly appointed Ambassador of Korea was received at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

09/06/2023

On June 9, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Turkmenistan Ji Kyu-Taek, during which copies of his credentials were accepted.

V.Hajiyev congratulated the Ambassador and expressed hope that with his appointment our bilateral relations would take on a more dynamic form and would develop in all areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the high dynamics of the development of bilateral relations in recent years in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres was noted, the basis of which is a regular political dialogue at the highest and high levels.

It was stated that parliamentary exchanges with Korea have become regular in recent years and act as an important part of bilateral political relations. In this context, the significance of the official visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan to Korea in November last year was noted.

The diplomats expressed mutual agreement that our countries are successfully cooperating both in bilateral and multilateral formats, in particular within the framework of the Central Asia + Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum. In this regard, attention was paid to the issues of holding the 16th Forum in Ashgabat in 2023 in the “CA + Korea” format.

In order to intensify trade and economic ties, an exchange of views took place on holding a regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation in Ashgabat this year.

In continuation of the conversation, the parties emphasized the consistent, sustainable and long-term nature of the economic and energy partnership between the two countries, as evidenced by the successful implementation of major joint projects in various sectors of the economy of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, an active level of cultural and humanitarian interaction was also highlighted. At the same time, special emphasis was placed on cooperation in the field of culture and science, healthcare, education and sports.