Hengqin-Macao Business Connect Enterprise Exchange Summit – Macao Business Environment Exchange Session Introducing Mainland Entrepreneurs to Macao’s Advantages

MACAU, June 9 - The “Hengqin-Macao Business Connect Enterprise Exchange Summit” is held for two consecutive days in Hengqin and Macao. The opening event on 8 June was held in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, focusing on promoting the policies of the Co-operation Zone. Today (9 June), the event continues in Macao with the “Hengqin-Macao Business Connect Enterprise Exchange Summit” – Macao Business Environment Exchange Session, and arranging field inspection, promoting Macao’s business environment and advantages to mainland entrepreneurs. The two-day event aims to facilitate each other’s new development patterns, drive high-quality development, promote the two-way exchanges between Macao and mainland enterprises, and demonstrate the synergistic effect of Macao and Hengqin joining hands to expand business opportunities for enterprises in both regions. Nearly 180 representatives from enterprises and industry associations in Macao, Hengqin, and cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area participated in the event.

The promotion and exchange event was organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, with the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqinand the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region as official supporting unites.

In his speech, Acting President of IPIM Agostinho Vong, stated that as the department designed by the SAR Government to promote external trade, attract investment, foster the convention and exhibition industry, facilitate economic co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute will work in line with the SAR government's "1+4 Appropriate Diversification Development Strategy, continue to deepen the economic co-operation with Portuguese-speaking countries, introducing PSCs’ products, services and development projects, while assisting businesses in "going global", participating in the construction of the Greater Bay Area and the Co-operation Zone, and expanding into Portuguese-speaking markets. He hoped that today's event will promote exchanges and co-operation among all participants and contribute to mutual development and shared opportunities.

Guests Sharing Experience in Opening Businesses in Macao, Various Business Advantages Help Enterprises Grow

During the summit, representatives of IPIM and the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau respectively introduced Macao’s business environment and pharmaceutical policies. Representatives of four enterprises in different areas, including modern finance and innovation-driven investment, shared their experiences in setting up operations in Macao.