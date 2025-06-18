“Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” offers an artistic feast across the city from summer to autumn

MACAU, June 18 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. and Wynn Resorts Macau, the mega international cultural and artistic event “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” will be held this year from summer to autumn. Internationally renowned artist Feng Boyi serves as the chief curator of this three-month event, taking the residents and tourists to embark on an enchanting aesthetic journey that runs through the urban landscape.

“Art Macao” is an artistic event jointly created by the Macao SAR Government and various sectors that brings together global creativity. It is also a kaleidoscope of the times that gathers civilizations and thoughts. Themed “Hey, what brings you here?”, the Biennalle explores and corresponds to the history, memory and current situation of Macao in a global context. The event is divided in six sections, namely the Main Exhibition, Public Art Exhibition, City Pavilion, Special Exhibition, Local Curatorial Project and Collateral Exhibition, presenting nearly 30 exhibitions across the city, highlighting pioneering artists from a dozen of countries and regions, including contemporary masters Xu Bing, Ann Hamilton, Gregor Schneider, Bart Hess, Kasia Molga and Chan Hung-Lu, who will craft innovative artistic narratives, revitalise historical spaces, explore the community’s cultural tapestry and ignite the spirit of humanity.

The Biennale chief curator Feng Boyi is currently one of the most active independent curators and art critics in China, and a researcher at the Institute of Art Sociology of the Sichuan Fine Arts Institute. He served as the Artistic Director of the He Xiangning Art Museum and Suzhou Jinji Lake Art Museum. He was honoured with the Curator of the Year award of the “Art Power List” in both 2010 and 2016, and received the Curator of the Year award of the “AAC Art China” in 2017 and 2018. His focus encompasses marginal and alternative artists and groups, the existence and artistic creation of the younger generation of artists, as well as the experimental, critical and practical nature of Chinese contemporary art. Feng Boyi wrote numerous papers and review articles in a total of hundreds of thousands of words. He has curated hundreds of large-scale contemporary art exhibitions, such as Reinterpretation – The First Guangzhou Triennial of Contemporary Art, China Today – The Reincarnation of Chinese Contemporary Art (Austria and the Netherlands), five Cross-Strait Art Exchange Programs and Xu Bing: Ideas and Methods.

More information about the “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” will be announced soon. For more information, please visit the event’s website at www.artmacao.mo, the official Instagram account “artmacao”, the “IC Art” page on Facebook, or the official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.