Mega promotional event “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao” is unveiled officially for destination marketing in the Mainland

MACAU, June 9 - Fascinating Moments of “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao”

As the first of the series after the pandemic, the “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao” was unveiled officially today (9 June). As a major highlight, the mega roadshow is staged at the Olympic Sailing Centre in the Southern District of Qingdao from 8 – 12 June to showcase Macao’s glamorous “tourism +” to Qingdao residents for five days in a row. Through the colorful zones and booths, interactive experiences, check-in games and stage performances, the roadshow aims to attract locals for a wonderful experience of Macao and spark their interest in travel to the destination.

The guests who officiated the opening ceremony include the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Lei Wai Nong; Deputy Secretary of Shandong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee, Lu Zhiyuan; Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Huang Liuquan; Vice Governor of Shandong Province, Deng Yunfeng; Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Ku Mei Leng; Deputy Director of the Office of Shandong Provincial People’s Government, Liu Sijie; Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee and Vice Mayor of Qingdao, Geng Tao; President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Vincent U; Standing Committee member and Secretary General of the CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee, Chang Hongjun; Deputy Director of the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Shandong Provincial People’s Government, Yin Xiaomin, and Director of the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Qingdao Municipal People’s Government, Xiao Yanheng.

In his remarks, Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, stated that Qingdao has become the first city where the Macao Week series unfolds this year. The Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao is the seventh event of its kind following the previous Macao Weeks held in Beijing, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Chongqing, making this occasion especially meaningful. Years ago, Shandong and Macao have unlocked the door to friendship, carrying on exchange and cooperation in different areas ranging from economy and commerce, culture, human resources, MICE, water sports to Chinese medicine. The tourism offices of Shandong and Macao are both members of the China Maritime Silk Road Tourism Promotion Alliance, while Macao and Qingdao are member cities of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, in the field of gastronomy and film respectively. He hopes that with the Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao unveiled, both places can reach a new pinnacle of progress in terms of cooperation and development in different sectors.

Vice Governor of Shandong Province, Deng Yunfeng, indicated in his speech that in recent years, Shandong Province, committed to the Central Government’s guiding principles of Hong Kong and Macao affairs, have carried out exchange and cooperation with Macao comprehensively, at multiple levels and in a wide range of areas. Their efforts have come to great fruition. As a major city of Shandong, Qingdao takes a leading role in exchange and cooperation with Macao. Qingdao and Macao continue to deepen their collaboration in economy and commerce, MICE, cultural tourism, education, artificial intelligence and other areas. The Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao is set to build an exchange platform for Shandong and Macao to steer cooperation towards a more profound and substantial level.

Opening ceremony bursts with Sino-Portuguese color

Performances unveiled the opening ceremony with a fusion of Chinese and Portuguese cultural aroma. Three singers from Macao, Cátia de Jesus Pinto, Giuliana Fellini and Filipe Baptista Tou together sang an original song from Macao, “In love with Macau”, in Mandarin and Patuá. Their trio was coupled with Portuguese Folk Dance, lifting the curtains upon the Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao.

Roadshow highlights Macao’s vibrant scene of culture, tourism, commerce and sports

Staged at the Olympic Sailing Centre in the Southern District of Qingdao, the roadshow showcases Macao’s colorful dimensions of tourism, trade and commerce, culture and creativity, sports, entertainment and more. There are different themed zones/booths as follows: overview about Macao and its gastronomy, festivals and events; “A glimpse into Macao Grand Prix Museum”; MAK MAK Flash Shop; MAK MAK House of Wonder; MAK MAK Hopscotch; Macao’s diverse culture; Macao’s sport events; Macao’s tourism products for sale; trade, commerce and economy of Macao; an informative display from Economic and Technological Development Bureau, as well as a showcase of Macao’s tourism industry presented by the six integrated resorts and the airline company, among other zones. The promotional staffers at different booths enthusiastically promote different distinctive elements of the destination. Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK greets Qingdao residents and visitors at the roadshow, extending Macao’s welcome as a travel destination.

Spectacular stage performances

During the roadshow, fascinating performances will take place at the main stage on schedule. Macao singers will sing Chinese and Portuguese songs. There will be dragon and lion dance, Portuguese Folk Dance and more. In addition, the six integrated resorts have each arranged performances in different music and dance styles, such as peacock dance, wedding-themed dance, British-style dance, Lingnan lion dance crossover Hip-hop dance, water sleeve and ribbon dance, as well as singing and dancing performance by a girl group from Macao. The variety of special performances enliven the roadshow and paint a vibrant splash of the city’s passion and hospitality for residents and visitors there.

Movie appreciation for the first time at Macao Week

Macao and Qingdao are both member cities of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). Movie screenings are specially arranged at the roadshow for the first time to show the glamour of both Creative Cities. Among the ten selected movies at the roadshow, some revolved around Macao, or were filmed against the backdrop of Qingdao or Macao. There are also films starring actors from Qingdao. The movie screenings will foster exchange between the two cities and manifest the unique beauty of Macao through the movie scenes.

Join interactive games for multiple prizes

There are different interactive games at the roadshow to enhance spectators’ participation. Participants can collect the required number of stamps at the check-in points indicated on the treasure map, in exchange for gifts at MAK MAK House of Wonder. By collecting enough stamps and posting on social media (such as WeChat, Weibo, Douyin and Xiaohongshu) with the hashtags #Journey to Explore Macao# and #Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao#, they can enter the lucky draw. Adults and children can enjoy the hopscotch game for some active fun and cute gifts.

Bring abundant travel offers to Qingdao

For this Macao Week, participating tourism businesses will present over 43 million RMB’s worth of special travel offers, including half-price hotel stay, dining, air tickets and more, for sale at the roadshow and on different platforms.

Destination presentation + MICE, trade and investment presentation

During the Macao Week, MGTO and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will hold the Macao Destination Presentation Seminar and the Qingdao – Macao MICE, Trade and Investment Presentation Seminar respectively to present Macao’s latest tourism situation, events and new tourism products, the investment environment and MICE resources in Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. The two presentation seminars, featuring business matching and networking sessions, are held to enhance exchange and cooperation in tourism, trade, commerce and MICE to boost mutual visits.

Enjoy Macanese and Portuguese buffet in Qingdao

A gastronomic promotion entitled “A Delicious Inheritance of Macanese Gastronomy” will be held at Intercontinental Hotel Qingdao from 8 –15 June. Three head chefs from Wynn Macau will craft a variety of Portuguese and Macanese culinary delights for patrons to enjoy in buffet style. It will offer locals a window onto Macao’s vibrant food scene as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Spectacular Macao Weeks unfold to expand Mainland visitor markets

Since 2020, the Macao SAR Government has successively held seven mega Macao Weeks in cities including Beijing, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Chongqing and Qingdao by far, to spotlight Macao’s fascinating elements of “tourism +”, including tourism, trade and commerce, culture and creativity, sports, entertainment and more. It is expected that the next Macao Weeks will be held in Tianjin and Xiamen later this year. A series of physical promotional events are held to introduce Mainland residents to the latest information about Macao’s culture, tourism, commerce and sports as well as special travel offers, energizing their intention to visit Macao for a longer stay.