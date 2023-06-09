Exhibitions, Sales and Talks go hand in hand IPIM promotes Macao's economic and trade resources through the “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao”

MACAU, June 9 - The “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao” roadshow will be held from 8 to 12 June at the Olympic Sailing Centre Square in Shinan District, Qingdao. The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will organise 28 Macao enterprises, including manufacturers in Macao, Macao brands and agents of products from Portuguese-speaking countries, to showcase and sell their products. Meanwhile, the “Qingdao-Macao MICE, Trade and Investment Promotion Seminar” will be held to enlarge the East China market for Macao enterprises. This event aims to promote Macao as an ideal place for business and tourism, and the development of Macao's cultural and tourism industry.

Exhibition + Trade Fair to promote Macao’s and Portuguese-speaking countries' products

In this Macao Week, IPIM will set up a “Sales Area”, an “Exhibition Area”, and the “IPIM Showcase” under the theme of “MinM, Macao Brands and Portuguese-speaking Countries Products” to exhibit and showcase products made in Macao, Macao brands, Macao designs and products from Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as promoting business and exhibition information and support services in Macao and Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin.

Among them, the “Sales Area” was well received by local businessmen during the five Macao Week stops last year. This year, the number of exhibitors has increased to 28, showcasing Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries’ specialties such as bakery, wine, apparel, food and beverage, healthcare products and handicrafts.

In addition to exhibiting products from Portuguese-speaking countries, the “Exhibition Area” will also strengthen the promotion of the “M-Mark” Macao Product Quality Certification Scheme and the introduction of MinM Plaza to display Macao-made and Macao-branded products to local residents and trade visitors. The event will display Macao-made, Macao-branded, Macao-designed and Portuguese-speaking products of the highest quality and quality.

Live + Online Shopping – multiple activities to create a satisfying shopping experience

In order to promote and sell the products of Macao’s SMEs, customers may redeem gifts at the “Blind Box Wall” upon spending of a certain amount on site. Influencers will also stream to promote the highlight products of the exhibition area. Live e-commerce is also introduced so that local consumers could not only shop on site, but also place orders through the online platform to purchase more products of Macao Portuguese-speaking countries. In addition, a number of fun photo boothes have been designed, inspired by products from Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries and incorporating special elements from Qingdao, to allow local citizens and customers enjoy the charm of products from Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries in a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere.

Exhibition, trade and business talks to build a multi-faceted co-operation platform for Qingdao and Macao businessmen

Taking the opportunity of the “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao”, IPIM will organise the "Qinghai-Macao MICE, Trade and Investment Promotion Seminar" in the afternoon of 9 June, to introduce Macao’s MICE and investment business environment, the China-PSCs platform and the development opportunities of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin to businessmen from Qingdao, and let industries and enterprises in Macao better understand the advantages and policies of investment, trade and MICE in Qingdao. In addition, a video consultation service will be provided on site and online to enable local businessmen to talk with specialists of IPIM and the In-Depth Co-operation Zone for more details of making investment and hosting exhibition in Macao, whereby providing a platform to promote co-operation and market expansion between businessmen of Qinghai and Macao.