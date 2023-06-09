Equator Announces Launch of Super Washer + Compact Vented Dryer Stackable Set Across Canadian Market

Customers living in Canada will now have access to one of the brand’s leading time and space-saving appliance bundles

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is announcing the launch of its Super Washer + Compact Vented Dryer Stackable Set (EW 824N & ED 860 models) throughout Canada. Set to hit the market this summer, this appliance bundle has received exceptional reviews throughout the US for its ability to save space and save time. It also comes with a long list of innovative features that are already shaking up the laundry appliance industry.

“We are so thrilled to be able to finally offer our latest washer-dryer stackable set to our loyal Canadian customers,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “The EW 824N & ED 860 models have been designed to save time and save space, as well as provide one of the most convenient washing and drying experiences available anywhere.”

Using its easy to access controls, the washer comes equipped with an exciting 12 wash programs — including Heavy, Towels, Standard, Quick 20, Baby, Delicates, Self Clean, Drain only, and Rinse/Spin. This high-capacity washer also comes with a delay start feature (for up to 24 hours), advanced stain removal, automatic water and dry level (when used with the dryer), Winterize Cycle for cabins, RVs, and boats, and Quiet Function.

After using the automatic washer, users of the bundle can quickly and efficiently dry their laundry in the Compact Vented Dryer. Switch between two drying options (timed and auto) to ensure that each load is dried as desired. Other top features include a secure child lock, anti-wrinkle guard, and a 180° door swing.

For those desiring to stack this washer and dryer bundle, the set comes with a free stacking kit.

The Equator Super Washer + Compact Vented Dryer Stackable Set can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide for $ 1,679



About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

