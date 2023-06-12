Rocavaka Continues Winning Streak, Claims Third Win of the Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocavaka Strikes Gold again with its Remarkable Win at the New York International Spirits Competition 2023
Rocavaka, the premium brand of vodka that rocks! Is thrilled to announce its resounding success at the renowned New York International Spirits Competition. The esteemed panel of judges has awarded Rocavaka's Gold-medal 95 for its exceptional quality, further solidifying its position as a leading new player in the world of spirits. This marks the third prestigious medal win for Rocavaka this year, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to excellence.
At Rocavaka, our mission is simple: to bring to market the finest, smoothest, and tastiest vaka that appeals to all. We spare no effort in crafting a truly exceptional product that consistently surpasses expectations. This latest accolade serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication and passion for creating an unparalleled drinking experience.
The New York International Spirits Competition is renowned for its rigorous judging process, where industry experts meticulously evaluate a wide range of spirits from around the globe. The fact that Rocavaka emerged victorious with a Gold-medal 95 is a testament to the outstanding craftsmanship and unrivaled quality that defines the brand.
"We are honored and thrilled to have received this prestigious recognition at the New York International Spirits Competition," said Bobby Fallas, CEO of Rocavaka. "This Gold-medal win is a testament to our team's dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to crafting the first rock star premium vodka in the world. We look forward to continuing to delight vodka enthusiasts with our exceptional products and events."
Rocavaka's Gold-medal wins add to the growing list of accolades the brand has achieved in a short span of time. It serves as a resounding validation of our relentless pursuit of excellence and the unwavering support from our loyal team.
For more information about Rocavaka and its award-winning products, please visit www.rocavaka.com.
nyispiritscompetition.com/2023-winners
Media Contact:
Darlene Fallas
Public Relations Manager
Rocavaka
Phone: (516) 698-3484
Email: darlene@rocavaka.com
