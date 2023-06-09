Westminster Barracks / School incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B1003700

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Timothy Alibozek

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11:45 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Flood Brook School, Londonderry, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident involving a juvenile who brought a BB gun to school in Londonderry on Friday, June 9, 2023. The principal of the K-8 Flood Brook School reported the incident to state police at about 11:45 a.m. Friday. Troopers responded to the school and retrieved the BB gun from school officials, who had located it in a student’s backpack. No threats were made in conjunction with this incident, and classes continued without interruption. The state police is working with the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office on this investigation. Due to the age of the student involved, no additional information is available.

