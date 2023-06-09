Nurturing Nature's Elegance on National Red Rose Day: June 12, 2023
Expert Advice from Danielle Dall'Armi Hahn of Rose Story Farm on the Best Ways to Care for Your Roses
The roses are glorious! The story of the rose farm, incredible. The photographs by Victoria Pearson, utterly extraordinary.”CARPINTERIA, CA, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Red Rose Day, observed annually on June 12th, is a cherished occasion for admirers of the red rose, a timeless symbol of love, passion, and beauty and it's the perfect time to celebrate the beauty and significance of this iconic flower. To help rose lovers make the most of this special day, Danielle Dall'Armi Hahn, renowned rose expert, owner of Rose Story Farm, and author of the newly released book, The Color of Roses: A Curated Spectrum of 300 Blooms (Ten Speed Press, 2023), shares her invaluable advice on caring for roses.
“Caring for your fresh bouquet of roses properly can help extend their lifespan and keep them looking beautiful,” says Hahn. Here are five steps to help you care for your roses and make them last longer:
1. Prepare a clean vase: Fill a clean vase with outside tap water and add floral preservative if it was provided with the bouquet. This preservative contains nutrients that can help nourish the flowers and prevent bacteria growth. Make sure the vase is large enough to accommodate the rose stems comfortably.
2. Trim the stems: Using sharp, clean shears or a knife, trim about half an inch to an inch off the bottom of each rose stem at a 45-degree angle. This fresh cut will allow the roses to absorb water more effectively. Remove any leaves and thorns that would be submerged in water to prevent bacterial growth.
3. Place roses in water: Immediately after cutting the stems, place the roses in the prepared vase filled with water. Ensure that all the stems are submerged in the water. Avoid overcrowding the vase to allow air circulation between the flowers and prevent them from touching each other, which can cause bruising or damage.
4. Keep them cool: Roses thrive in cool environments, so it's essential to keep them away from direct sunlight, heat sources, and drafts. Place the vase in a cool area of your home, preferably away from appliances, heating vents, and windows. This will help slow the wilting process and keep the roses fresh for a longer time.
5. Make sure to top off the water daily. To prevent bacterial growth and maintain water freshness, change the water in the vase every two to three days. Before refilling the vase, trim the stems again by half an inch to an inch to ensure they can continue to absorb water effectively. Clean the vase thoroughly before refilling it with fresh outdoor tap water.
Says Hahn, “Following these steps will help you care for your fresh bouquet of roses and prolong their lifespan. Remember to enjoy their beauty and fragrance while they last. You may discard any flowers that show signs of decay or wilting or simply leave them and enjoy all stages of the rose bloom.”
Hahn's Rose Story Farm, located in Southern California, is renowned for its stunning array of roses and has been featured in prestigious publications and television shows including The Martha Stewart Gardening Show on Roku television. With her wealth of knowledge and experience, Hahn provides invaluable tips and advice on maintaining the health and vitality of roses.
About Danielle Dall'Armi Hahn:
Danielle Dall'Armi Hahn is a renowned rose expert and owner of Rose Story Farm in California. She is the recipient of the Great Rosarians of the World Award. With her passion for roses and dedication to preserving their heritage, she has established Rose Story Farm as a premier destination for rose lovers worldwide. Hahn's expertise and insights have made her a trusted authority in the world of roses. Her new book, The Color of Roses can be found at fine bookstores and specialty retailers in the US.
