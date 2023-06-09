Traffic Advisory for June 9- 11 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around

BACK BAY/ SOUTH END

Boston Pride for the People Parade – Saturday, June 10, 2023

The Boston Pride for the People Parade will be taking place along the historical route stopping at Boston Common.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Dalton Street to Tremont Street

Beacon Street, South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Park Street

Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to Tremont Street

Dartmouth Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Exeter Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Fairfield Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Hereford Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Tremont Street, Both sides, from Union Park Street to East Berkeley Street

Charles Street South, Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Beacon Street will be used by event organizers for production vehicles and for motorcycle parking.

Walk For Children’s Hospital - Sunday, June 11, 2023

The Annual Eversource Walk for Children Hospital will be taking place on DCR roadways that are not under the jurisdiction of the City of Boston. However, parking restrictions will be in place for event vehicles from 12:01 AM - 3 PM at the following location:

Beacon Street, North side (even side), the parking meters from Mugar Way to #108 Beacon Street

CHARLESTOWN

Bunker Hill Day Parade – Sunday, June 11, 2023

The annual Bunker Hill Day Parade route is the same as last year. The route is from Vine Street to Bunker Hill Street to Main Street to Monument Avenue to Monument Square to Winthrop Street to Common Street.

Parking restrictions and street closures will be in place on the following streets:

PARADE ROUTE:

Vine Street, Both sides, from Chelsea Street to Bunker Hill Street

Bunker Hill Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to Main Street

Main Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Monument Avenue

Monument Avenue, Both sides from Main Street to Warren Street

Monument Square, Both sides, from Pleasant Street to Winthrop Street

Winthrop Street, Both sides, from 49-50 Monument Square to Common Street

Common Street, Northeast side (Training Field Side) from Winthrop Street to Park Street

STAGING AREA

Bunker Hill Street, Both sides, from Tufts Street to Lowney Way

Chelsea Street, Both sides, from Fifth Street (Gate #4) to Medford Street

Corey Street, Both sides, from Moulton Street to Samuel Morse Way

Decatur Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to Samuel Morse Way

High Street (for road race), Both sides, from Green Street to 73 High Street

Hunter Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Vine Street

Moulton Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Moulton Way

Tufts Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to O’Reilly Way

The Battle of Bunker Hill Road Race, beginning at 10:30AM, will be run over many of the streets that are part of the parade route.

The following streets will have parking restrictions on Saturday and Sunday:

Adams Street, Both sides from Winthrop Street to Common

Monument Avenue*, Both sides, from Warren Street to Monument Square

Monument Square*, Both sides, from Pleasant Street to Winthrop Street

FENWAY

Pride Street Fair – Saturday, June 10, 2023

A street fair/carnival will be held as part of the Boston Pride Celebration. Parking restrictions will be in place on the following street:

Lansdowne Street, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

JAMAICA PLAIN

Boston Pride Street Fair – Sunday, June 11, 2023

As part of Pride week, a street fair will be held on Perkins Street. Parking restrictions will be in place on the following street:

Perkins Street, Both sides, from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street

ROXBURY

Buy the Block Party – Saturday, June 10, 2023

“Buy the Block Party” will be taking place on Washington Street in the Nubian Square area. Parking restrictions will be in place from 8AM to 8PM signs on the following street:

Washington Street, Both sides, from Palmer Street to Eustis Street

SOUTH END

Annual Chandler Street Block Party – Saturday, June 10, 2023

The Boston Alliance of Gay Sports will be holding their annual Chandler

Street Block Party being held on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Parking restrictions will be in place from 6:00AM to 9:00PM on the following streets:

Chandler Street, Both sides, from Berkeley Street heading easterly to the end of the street

Berkeley Street, East side (odd side), from #61 Berkeley Street to Chandler Street

Pride Street Fair – Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11, 2023

Two street fairs/carnivals will be held on Saint James Avenue, as part of the Pride Celebration for Boston. Parking restrictions will be in place on the following street:

St. James Avenue, Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

Events such as road races and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.