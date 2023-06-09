Berlin Barracks - Multiple charges

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A3000924

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: Berlin Barracks, BCI

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 2/15/2023 at approximately 1019hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabin Ln, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Title 13 VSA 1028 – Assault on a protected professional; assault with bodily fluids

Title 13 VSA 1753 – False public alarm

Title 13 VSA 1754 – False information to a police officer

Title 13 VSA 3701 – Unlawful mischief

Title 13 VSA 1201 – Burglary

Title 13 VSA 3015 – Obstruction of justice

ACCUSED: Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 15th, 2023, at approximately 1019 hours the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a shooting that occurred at the Stowe Cabins located on Cabin Lane in Waterbury, VT. Multiple agencies responded to the area and one male was located with non-life-threatening injuries of an unknown origin. That male was ultimately identified as Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch after providing false names to officers. In the course of interviewing Sturtevant-Hatch, he provided additional false information to the police about what occurred. He was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment where he was taken into custody by Stowe Police Department and lodged for violating court conditions. Sturtevant-Hatch has remained in custody since and the State Police continued their investigation into the reported shooting. In the course of the investigation it was determined that Sturtevant-Hatch had caused damage in excess of $9,600.00 to two of the cabins located on Cabin Ln and burglarized one of those cabins. Sturtevant-Hatch was ultimately arrested and issued a citation while incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above charges on 7/13/23 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 13, 2023, at 08:30 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police investigates non-fatal shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Vermont (Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a non-fatal shooting that was reported Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023, in the town of Waterbury.

No one is in custody, and members of the public should expect to see a heavy police presence in Waterbury, especially along Vermont Route 100 in the vicinity of the Green Mountain Club, while the investigation is underway.

The situation was reported shortly before 11 a.m. when the victim, an adult man, entered a local business near Cabin Lane and Route 100 and reported having been injured in the woods nearby. First responders determined the victim had been shot. He was transported by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and special teams including the K-9 Unit.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

