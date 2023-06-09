Berlin Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3003282
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/09/23 at approximately 0451 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: School St., Plainfield, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Moss Palmer
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Olympia, Washington
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eustis, FL
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault taking place in a residence on School St. in the Town of Plainfield. Troopers responded to the scene and met with the victim. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Palmer had assaulted the complainant causing injury. Palmer was later issued a citation to appear in court on Monday 6/12/23 at 1230 hours and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/12/23 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.