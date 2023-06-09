Berlin Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3003282

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/09/23 at approximately 0451 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: School St., Plainfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Moss Palmer

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Olympia, Washington

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eustis, FL

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault taking place in a residence on School St. in the Town of Plainfield. Troopers responded to the scene and met with the victim. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Palmer had assaulted the complainant causing injury. Palmer was later issued a citation to appear in court on Monday 6/12/23 at 1230 hours and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/12/23 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.