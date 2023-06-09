Deko Entertainment Releases Second 2Trax Sessions Single and Lyric Video For “Smile”
Featuring The Uptown Horns (Rolling Stones, James Brown, Robert Plant) and members of Angel, Great White, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Others!STOCKTON, NJ, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the best music comes when accomplished musicians combine their talents in an effort to create something new and different. At Deko’s 2Trax Studio that is exactly what is happening. Starting in December 2022, a combination of Deko artists and special guests got together under the title 2Trax Sessions. First up was the song “Columbia,” which is a shout-out to a blue-collar street in New Jersey. For each artist involved, we find out it reminds them of their own small pieces of Americana. Columbia Avenue is a place many of us can relate to, and as the song says, it’s often too short a road.
View “Columbia” video here: https://youtu.be/iMM1Nx-JSlM
Next up is “Smile,” a get up and move, soul infused song featuring the combined talents of vocalist Joe Cerisano (Trans-Siberian Orchestra); backing vocalist Lisa Gee (independent artist); guitarists Frank Perrego (2Trax Sessions musician) and Tony Cardenas-Montana (Great White); organist Doug Friedman (2Trax Sessions musician); keyboardist Charlie Calv (Angel); drummer/percussionist Dave Anthony (Dennis DeYoung); bassist Eric Plotkin (2Trax Sessions musician); the Uptown Horns (Rolling Stones, Robert Plant, James Brown). Deko president and 2Trax Studio owner Bruce Pucciarello elaborates, “Driving home from my twentieth Tower of Power concert and the groove for this hit me. I wrote the music, smiling, enjoying the rhythms, so the lyrics worked off the feeling I was having. This team of artists takes this song to heights I never anticipated. I hope this version spreads the same smile that inspired me to write it. Smile!”
Listen here: https://ada.lnk.to/2TSSmile
View lyric video here: https://youtu.be/yQAT-zO_L_U
