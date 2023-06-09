Update No. 2: New Haven Barracks / Gas tanker fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B5002129

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Brittani Barone

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/01/2023 at approximately 2305 hours

STREET: U.S. Route 7

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dakin Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Blacktop

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The investigation into last week’s fire involving a commercial motor vehicle carrying compressed natural gas on U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh remains active and ongoing. The Vermont State Police and the Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement & Safety Division are working in close coordination on various elements of the investigation.

The Vermont State Police provided the initial law enforcement response to this incident, which occurred at about 11:05 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023. Troopers will be interviewing involved parties and witnesses, and completing documentation of a non-collision vehicle emergency, which is standard procedure when VSP responds to vehicle fires.

DMV also responded to the scene and is performing an evaluation of the involved tanker truck due to its status as a commercial motor vehicle. This includes post-incident inspection and follow-up investigation as necessary, along with notification to other relevant government and private regulatory bodies as needed.

Work has been completed to repair the road surface and various cables including internet and electrical that were damaged in the blaze. Investigators have determined that the natural gas tanker did not explode, as vehicles transporting compressed natural gas and other petrochemicals have a safety mechanism designed to off-gas the contents in a controlled manner in the case of a fire specifically to avoid a potentially catastrophic explosion.

The tanker involved in this incident is owned by KAG Merchant Gas Group LLC of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and the operator is identified as Tyshawn Brown of Colchester.

The Vermont State Police continues to be interested in speaking to any witnesses to this incident. Motorists and others in the area who saw the fire or the tanker prior to the blaze are asked to call the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919 and ask for Sgt. Brittani Barone.

VSP and DMV will provide updates regarding the investigation into the cause of this fire as more information becomes available.

***Update No. 1, 5:05 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023***

Route 7 is back open. Motorists should use caution driving through the area as crews are still out working to clean up the scene.

Multiple fire departments quickly and successfully contained the fire, including Ferrisburgh Fire Department, Bristol Fire Department, Vergennes Fire Department, New Haven Fire Department, Addison Fire Department, Shelburne Fire Department, Charlotte Fire Department and Hinesburg Fire Department. AOT is also on scene assessing the roadway.

***Initial news release, 12:35 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023***

On June 1, 2023, at approximately 2304 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a natural gas tanker that had caught fire and exploded on Route 7 near Dakin Farm Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The tanker had been traveling southbound on Route 7 when a motorist behind the tanker observed sparks coming from under the trailer. The motorist was able to get in front of the tanker, stop it and alert the operator to the fire. The operator was able to get out and away from the tanker before it caught fire. No injuries occurred as a result of this incident.

Ferrisburgh Fire Department, Bristol Fire Department and Vergennes Fire Department are currently on scene. Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to take alternative routes, as Route 7 will be shut down while first responders work to clear the scene. Green Mountain Power is also on scene, restoring power to the area.

