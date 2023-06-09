Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3002802
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 9th, 2023, at 11:47 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 7A
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Myers Road
TOWN: Shaftsbury, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION: Title 23 VSA 1091 - Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Joseph P. Thompson
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 9th, 2023, at approximately 11:47 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks was travelling southbound on VT Route 7A in the town of Shaftsbury Vt, near Myers road, when a black Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of travel to overtake several vehicles. The black Mercedes nearly caused several head on collisions with vehicles traveling southbound and was making sudden lane changes.
A traffic stop was initiated, and the operator of the vehicle was identified as Joseph P. Thompson (69) of Arlington, VT. Thompson was cited to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 14th, 2023, at 08:15 hours to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation. Thompson was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for title 23 VSA 1035 – Limitations on Passing, which entails a waiver penalty of $220.00 and 2 points.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 14th, 2023, at 08:15 hours
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
