Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3002802

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski                          

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: June 9th, 2023, at 11:47 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 7A

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Myers Road

TOWN: Shaftsbury, VT

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION: Title 23 VSA 1091 - Negligent Operation

 

 

ACCUSED: Joseph P. Thompson

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 9th, 2023, at approximately 11:47 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks was travelling southbound on VT Route 7A in the town of Shaftsbury Vt, near Myers road, when a black Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of travel to overtake several vehicles. The black Mercedes nearly caused several head on collisions with vehicles traveling southbound and was making sudden lane changes.

 

A traffic stop was initiated, and the operator of the vehicle was identified as Joseph P. Thompson (69) of Arlington, VT. Thompson was cited to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 14th, 2023, at 08:15 hours to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation. Thompson was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for title 23 VSA 1035 – Limitations on Passing, which entails a waiver penalty of $220.00 and 2 points.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 14th, 2023, at 08:15 hours          

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

