Williston Barracks / Interstate 89 Wrong Way Driver

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A1003605

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: June 08, 2023, at approximately 2322 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Exit 16, Colchester

VIOLATION:

DUI #1

Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Daniel M. Jones

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 08, 2023, at approximately 2322 hours, Vermont State Police received several reports of a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction onto Interstate 89 from Exit 16 at mile marker 92. The vehicle was described as a black truck with no lights traveling at a high rate of speed northbound in the southbound lane.

Troopers immediately responded to the area and located the vehicle traveling north in the southbound lane at mile marker 95 and successfully stopped the vehicle. The operator was identified as Daniel Jones, 42, of Highgate. While speaking with Jones, troopers observed several indicators of impairment. After a roadside investigation, Jones was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing, where he ultimately refused to provide an evidentiary breath sample. At the conclusion of processing, Jones was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on June 29, 2023, at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 and Gross Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 29, 2023 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Ph#802.878.7111