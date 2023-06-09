‘Queen of Freestyle’ Judy Torres to Headline Casino Night June 22 on Staten Island
Popular recording artist will take center stage during an evening of gaming, fundraising, celebration presented by YPN of the Staten Island Board of Realtors®STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The public is invited to join in the fun when the Young Professionals Network (YPN) of the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) presents its Casino Night featuring recording artist, actress and entertainer Judy Torres, the legendary “Queen of Freestyle.”
The event is set for Thursday, June 22, at Ariana's South; 60 South Bridge Street, Richmond Valley. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Torres, additionally known for her popularity as a NY WKTU (103.5 FM) radio host, has a singing career spanning over three decades. She has performed in such world-famous arenas as Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden, and has shared stages with an array of musical icons, such as Gladys Knight, Lionel Richie, Tito Puente, Jerry Rivera, Deborah Cox and Taylor Dayne.
A portion of the evening’s proceeds will benefit the Staten Island Giving Circle’s “Weekend Food Backpack Program,” which provides food to underserved students who experience food scarcity on weekends, holidays, snow days and vacations when the school cafeterias are closed. The backpacks – typically filled with beans, rice, pasta, sauce, cereal, granola bars, canned fruit, and more – are given to the students at the close of school on Friday afternoons; the backpacks are returned on Monday and the cycle continues.
“We are particularly delighted to have Judy Torres as our event’s headliner,” said Nicholas Scalici of Movement Mortgage, YPN chair. “Casino Night 2023 will raise the curtain on the summer season with an evening of fun, along with fundraising for a worthy local cause. We look forward to sharing a great time with our colleagues and fellow Staten Islanders.”
In addition to the Torres performance and gaming opportunities, the event will include an array of entertaining features, such as a cocktail hour; open bar and buffet; casino-play dollars to get attendees started; a DJ; Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley impersonators; cigar rolling; a magician; raffle prizes, and dancing.
Sponsorships are available and, as of press time, the following major contributors have generously signed on: Robert DeFalco Realty; Home Team Powered by Movement Mortgage; Empire State Bank; Ben Bay Realty Co. of Staten Island, and Verrazano Painting.
RESERVATIONS, SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
For event reservations, register online at https://posh.vip/e/ypn-casino-night
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Annmarie Izzo at SIBOR: annmarie@sibor.com
About the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR)
Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.
SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property.
Comprised of approximately 2,500 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.
SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 275 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale. Together, its members participate in over 5,000 real estate transactions every year.
All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
SIBOR and the SIMLS may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at MLSsiny.com. SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, Twitter via @SIBOR and Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).
Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 718-682-1509
email us here