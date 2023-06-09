NMMI Receives Daniels Fund Grant to Support Students for Intermediate Preparatory Academy Launch

Share This Article

Daniels Fund

NMMI's Intermediate Preparatory Academy announces $300,000 in grant funding from the Daniels Fund.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) will launch a new Intermediate Preparatory Academy (IPA) in August 2023, re-introducing 6th grade to the institute’s school system for the first time since the early 1900s to be followed by levels 7th and 8th in subsequent years. NMMI's Intermediate Preparatory Academy is pleased to announce that is has received $300,000 in grant funding from the Daniels Fund . The three-year grant ($100,000 per year) will be used for financial tuition assistance for new IPA students.IPA has been designed to provide an option for intermediate school students that has not otherwise been available in this area. IPA’s structured learning environment will appeal to students and families seeking a challenging and advanced academic program. IPA offers small class sizes, a dedicated faculty, and a unique academic program that emphasizes fundamentals while also incorporating immersive and integrated learning experiences.“Choosing the right school can change the trajectory of a student’s life — just as New Mexico Military Institute helped Bill Daniels develop the leadership, character, and discipline that propelled him to success,” said Hanna Skandera, President & CEO of the Daniels Fund. “We are excited to give new generations of students the opportunity to have transformative experiences like those that shaped Bill.”“We are profoundly grateful to the Board of the Daniels Fund for providing these funds to help families here in Roswell who would benefit from their children attending IPA and not have to worry about the cost of tuition,” said MG Jerry Grizzle, Ph.D., USA (Retired), President/ Superintendent of New Mexico Military Institute.“We believe the Daniels Fund has seen the need and value of the IPA academic program and has taken the steps to make a difference to ensure those students who would not otherwise be able to attend such a prestigious institution will be so aptly served.”IPA, a new day school (no boarding), will be located at 402 W. Country Club Road, in Roswell, NM. Interested families can apply to attend the school and find out more about taking advantage of the tuition assistance from the grant by visiting the IPA website at www.nmmi.edu/ipa/admissions/ Daniels Fund founder, Bill “Jeep” Daniels grew up in Hobbs and was an alum of NMMI (high school class of ’39 and junior college class of ’41).The Daniels Fund has had a long history with NMMI, funding the Daniels Leadership Center construction and maintenance, as well as providing scholarships to New Mexico high school students annually through the Daniels Scholarship Program, enabling them to attend any college or university of their choice in the United States.About NMMI’s Intermediate Preparatory AcademyIPA, a public education day school with no boarding, will provide a learning option based on the highest standards of an intensive, immersive and diverse curriculum within a structured environment with personal attention towards the continued educational preparation and success of our youth during the most formative years of educational development resulting in a motivation and love for learning. www.nmmi.edu/ipa/ (575) 624-8010 | PrepAcademy@nmmi.edu | 402 W Country Club Rd. | Roswell, NM 88201. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nmmi.ipa About the Daniels FundThe Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program, and ethics initiative. Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.

