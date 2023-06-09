STOW — The June 2023 All Hands Herald is online! The latest edition of the news magazine for the Massachusetts fire service covers recent ASHER training that advances an integrated approach to active shooter and hostile event responses in Massachusetts. The AHH also profiles the DFS Hazmat response to a major fire and evacuation of Brockton Hospital, describes how DFS Rehab units and fire service canteens work together to support first responders at long-duration and planned events, fireworks enforcement for the coming season, and much more.

The All Hands Herald is published three times per year and welcomes contributions from the fire service. To submit an article, contact Department of Fire Services Public Information Officer Jake Wark at jake.wark@mass.gov.



