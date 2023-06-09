Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,182 in the last 365 days.

June 2023 All Hands Herald 

STOW — The June 2023 All Hands Herald is online! The latest edition of the news magazine for the Massachusetts fire service covers recent ASHER training that advances an integrated approach to active shooter and hostile event responses in Massachusetts. The AHH also profiles the DFS Hazmat response to a major fire and evacuation of Brockton Hospital, describes how DFS Rehab units and fire service canteens work together to support first responders at long-duration and planned events, fireworks enforcement for the coming season, and much more. 

The All Hands Herald is published three times per year and welcomes contributions from the fire service. To submit an article, contact Department of Fire Services Public Information Officer Jake Wark at jake.wark@mass.gov.
 

###

You just read:

June 2023 All Hands Herald 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more