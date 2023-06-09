Maine DOE Update – June 9, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

More K–12 students and educators in Maine are set to benefit from stronger social, emotional and behavioral supports thanks to Maine PBIS, a collaboration between the University of Maine System and the Maine Department Education (DOE), which is adding 21 new schools to its professional development cohort. The schools, which will participate in the initiative … | More

Pursuant to the authority granted under section 8401(b) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), the Maine Department of Education (DOE) intends to submit an application for waivers to the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). As required, the Maine DOE is seeking 15 days of public comment from June 7, 2023 – June 21, … | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Student Cabinet held its final meeting of the 2022/2023 School Year in May, culminating with a presentation before the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee of the Maine State Legislature. A student-led initiative of the Maine DOE, the Cabinet … | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) welcomed ten new student interns for the summer who will bring their ideas, energy, voice, and skills to strengthen education in Maine. These students, who will be working on a variety of Maine DOE teams, were selected for the Maine Government Summer Internship Program by the Margaret Chase Smith … | More

Summer vacation is right around the corner. It is almost time to wave farewell to students and send them off to sunny days, sandy beaches, video games, and relaxation. Summer vacation is a welcome change of pace for families and teachers, yet … | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently recruiting elementary and secondary educators in grades 3-8 and high school to participate in an upcoming educator committee opportunity for the State general assessment in Reading and Math, the Maine Through Year Assessment. Maine educators and the Maine DOE play a crucial role in the development of this … | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) joins the Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) in honoring Caitlin Dailey, Math Coach at Oxford Elementary School and Hebron Station School and K-6 Math Coordinator for Oxford Hills School District MSAD 17, as the 2023 Instructional Coach of the Year, and Christine Hesler, Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment for … | More

Four Camden Hills Regional High School students won a sustainable energy technology competition and received a $15,000 grant to jumpstart their plans to replace polystyrene buoys with a sustainable mushroom-based product. The students, Maggie Blood, Tula Bradley-Prindiville, Olivia Huard, and Laura Riordon, participated in a business internship through the Hatchery, Camden Hills’ innovation center that … | More

“Many years ago my grandmother said, ‘Learning a new language is like having another little house in which you can take refuge and escape from the world to give yourself your own time. Learn today so that tomorrow you can enjoy yourself freely without any … | More

A new podcast launched this month to highlight the voices of those who teach in, learn in, work in, and lead public schools in one coastal Maine school community. Five Town CSD and Camden-Rockport Schools Superintendent Maria Libby created Super Story to bring the public into the inner-workings of public schools and help them gain … | More

As the school’s Extending Learning Opportunities (ELO) Coordinator, Robert Scully is working with Marshwood High School students to create meaningful and relevant educational experiences beyond the classroom. Since receiving the ELO Programming Grant last spring, Scully has been leading the development of the program and its team to make it a sustainable and impactful part … | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

This year’s Statewide Early Childhood Education Conference has an incredible lineup of keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities planned for October 27 & 28 in Portland. Keynote speakers will be Denisha Jones, Executive Director of Defending the Early Years, and Angela Hanscom, author and founder of TimberNook. How to Register: Step 1: Go to … | More

“Participating in the series has helped me to look at the decisions we make about our instructional programming and school community through the lens of early learning and what is developmentally appropriate for our youngest learners.” -Quote from Cohort 1 participant As Maine elementary schools have added preschool programming and are promoting whole student approaches … | More

The Maine Department of Education and SpiritSeries have partnered to offer Maine educators the opportunity to join an in-person professional learning opportunity. The SpiritWorks program is designed to increase the capacity for educators to deepen self and social awareness, a sense of belonging, and more, to strengthen their social and emotional knowledge and well-being. Research … | More

