National HomeCorp announces affordable new homes available for quick delivery in Palm Coast, Florida

We are proud to be building in the city of Palm Coast, where homebuyers could benefit from living in these affordable new homes very soon.”PALM COAST, FLORIDA, US, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATLANTA, GA, June 9, 2023 – National HomeCorp, (NHC) “America’s Affordable Builder,” announced today the sale of new affordable homes in Palm Coast, Florida.
National HomeCorp is constructing a series of quality-built affordable homes in separate and independent lots near Interstate 95 in Palm Coast. NHC’s Liberty series of one-and-two-story homes range in price from $275,000 to $325,000 and feature between 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3.5 baths, and 2 car garages with sizes ranging from 1,215 to 1,906 square feet.
Homebuyers can choose from three distinctive open and flexible floor plans. These distinguished homes present eight-foot-high ceilings, granite countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, recessed lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive complete sod installation, eight shrubs and one tree. Furthermore, families with children will appreciate access to Flagler County’s award-winning school system.
“We are proud to be building in the city of Palm Coast, where homebuyers could benefit from living in these affordable new homes very soon,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder for National HomeCorp.
Palm Coast is one of Florida’s newest cities, incorporated in 1999 and is situated on 70 miles of saltwater and freshwater canals, the Intracoastal Waterway, and minutes from Atlantic Ocean beaches. Located between St. Augustine and Daytona Beach, the city of Palm Coast also offers dozens of parks, 130-plus miles of trails and paths for walking, biking, running, world-class tennis and golf courses.
Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes in Palm Coast by visiting www.nationalhomecorp.com
About National HomeCorp:
National HomeCorp (NHC), “America’s Affordable Builder” is a homebuilder engaged in the design and vertical construction of single family and townhome residences. The Atlanta, GA based company currently operates in Missouri, Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama, and offers mortgage and title services in select markets through its NHC-Title and NHC-Mortgage subsidiaries. To learn more about National HomeCorp, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com
