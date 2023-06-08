Muskogee Talent Recruitment Incentive

Members of the Commerce Rural Development team, Lisa Smith and Charlotte Howe joined Port Muskogee staff and Daltile leadership for the presentation of a $10,000 check. This incentive, managed by Port Muskogee’s Work Ready effort and funded by the City of Muskogee Foundation, will allow Taurino Mendoza to purchase a new home in the city limits of Muskogee. Taurino recently relocated from Dallas taking a position as kiln manager. Daltile has been in Oklahoma for nearly 20 years and produces 25% of all American-made porcelain at the Muskogee plant.

Talent recruitment incentives are evident across the state of Oklahoma, please visit with our rural development team to learn how communities are accomplishing this effort.