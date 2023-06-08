Submit Release
News Search

There were 598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,209 in the last 365 days.

Muskogee Talent Recruitment Incentive

Members of the Commerce Rural Development team, Lisa Smith and Charlotte Howe joined Port Muskogee staff and Daltile leadership for the presentation of a $10,000 check. This incentive, managed by Port Muskogee’s Work Ready effort and funded by the City of Muskogee Foundation, will allow Taurino Mendoza to purchase a new home in the city limits of Muskogee. Taurino recently relocated from Dallas taking a position as kiln manager. Daltile has been in Oklahoma for nearly 20 years and produces 25% of all American-made porcelain at the Muskogee plant.

Talent recruitment incentives are evident across the state of Oklahoma, please visit with our rural development team to learn how communities are accomplishing this effort.

You just read:

Muskogee Talent Recruitment Incentive

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more