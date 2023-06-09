Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2002397

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                     

STATION: Royalton Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-933

 

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2023 at 1308 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Granville, VT

VIOLATION: VCOR

 

ACCUSED: Mark Hammond                                  

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/25/2023 at approximately 2307 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were dispatched in regard to a conditions of release violation in Granville, VT. Subsequent investigation later revealed that Hammond was violating his court-ordered conditions of release. He was issued a citation to answer to the charge on the time and date seen below at Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2023 at 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

