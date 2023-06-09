Royalton Barracks / VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23B2002397
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-933
DATE/TIME: 05/25/2023 at 1308 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Granville, VT
VIOLATION: VCOR
ACCUSED: Mark Hammond
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/25/2023 at approximately 2307 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were dispatched in regard to a conditions of release violation in Granville, VT. Subsequent investigation later revealed that Hammond was violating his court-ordered conditions of release. He was issued a citation to answer to the charge on the time and date seen below at Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
