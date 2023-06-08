Senate Bill 773 Printer's Number 860

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 860

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

773

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, COSTA,

CULVER, LAUGHLIN AND LANGERHOLC, JUNE 8, 2023

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, JUNE 8, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An

act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for

patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana

organization registration; imposing duties on the Department

of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana

organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical

Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana

Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research

program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,

the Department of Education and the Department of Human

Services; and providing for academic clinical research

centers and for penalties and enforcement," in preliminary

provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in

medical marijuana organizations, further providing for

limitations on permits and providing for additional

dispensary permits authorized, for application and issuance

of additional dispensary permits and for limitations on other

additional permits or licenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 103 of the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84,

No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, is amended by adding

definitions to read:

Section 103. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

