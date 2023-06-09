Telecom, TV technology expos launch

VIETNAM, June 9 -

HCM CITY — The International Exhibition of Products, Telecommunications Services, Information Technology and Communications (ICTComm) and the International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology (Telefilm 2023) were held together at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre on June 8.

The eighth ICTComm has attracted more than 350 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories such as the United States, India, Poland, and China.

It displayed the latest telecom products and services, and information and communication technologies, including EduTech, Fintech, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), games, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) technology, and others.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Minh Hồng said that ICTomm expos can be a favorable and efficient environment for businesses to promote and connect.

​Telefilm 2023, the only annual exhibition in Việt Nam for content production and television rights, has the participation of film and television producers from Việt Nam and abroad.

It is a trading zone of film and television content and technologies, innovative application equipment, and related services.

Participants such as KOCCA, Busan MBC, China Huace, China International TV Corp, GMA Network, MBS Japan and TV Tokyo will display their newest movies and TV series.

The exhibition also has many other activities such as film festivals from many countries, a conference about Vietnamese TV and movie potential, and business matching.

It is organized by Adpex JSC Company which works with the Department of Science and Technology Enterprise and Development, the Vietnam Internet Association, and the Vietnam Digital Communications Association.

The exhibition last until June 10. — VNS