Two Lives Claimed In Harford County Crash

June 9, 2023

(ABINGDON, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a fatal traffic crash yesterday evening in Harford County that claimed two lives.

The deceased is identified as Dennis English, Jr., 45, of Baltimore. He was the operator and sole occupant of a 2013 GMC Terrain SUV involved in the crash.

The second deceased is identified as John Mastropietro, 64, of Ocean Port, New Jersey. He was the driver of a Subaru Forester SUV. Emergency medical service personnel transported him to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel. Mastropietro was traveling with two other passengers in the vehicle, both of whom were injured.

The injured victims are identified as Denise Berlin, 60, and Jade Mastropietro, 26, both of Ocean Port, New Jersey. They were transported from the scene to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for medical treatment.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack were dispatched to a traffic crash reported on northbound I-95 at the 77.2 mile marker in Abingdon. Upon arrival, troopers found two vehicles were involved. Fire and emergency medical services personnel also responded to the scene.

Due to the severity of the crash and injuries, the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. Witnesses told investigators the GMC SUV driven by Dennis English was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control, crossed over two lanes and overturned across the guardrail.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Subaru Forester was being driven northbound on I-95 in lane 2 when it was struck head on by the GMC when it became airborne and overturned into the northbound lanes of I-95.

The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation. All possible causes are being considered including excessive speed and possible impairment.

Troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to the crash. Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded to assist. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Personnel assisted at the scene with road closures and detours. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues the investigation.

###

