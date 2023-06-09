Transitional Care Management Services Market Size Expected To Reach $459 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Transitional Care Management Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers transitional care management services market analysis and every facet of the transitional care management services market. As per TBRC’s transitional care management services market forecast, the transitional care management services market size is predicted to reach a value of $459.89 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.2% through the forecast period.

The rising number of patients with chronic diseases is expected to propel the transitional care management services market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major transitional care management services market leaders include Humworld Inc., Rijuven Corp., PharMerica Corporation, CareVitality, ACT Health Solutions LLC, Medsien Inc., Wellsky Corporation, Prohealth Select, Well Living Initiative (WLI), Home Health Services Ltd., Care UK Limited.

Market Segments
1) By Service: Patient TCM Services, Healthcare TCM Services, Billing TCM Services, Documenting TCM Services, Other Services
2) By Disease Type: Cardiovascular diseases, Diabetes, Cancer, Asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, Other Diseases
3) By Application: Inpatient Settings, Community Settings

This type of care management refers to a collection of services that assists patients in transitioning from one healthcare environment to another, such as from a hospital to a primary care physician. It is used to guarantee continuity of treatment, minimize avoidable bad outcomes, and limit possibly avoidable readmissions and medical mistakes in the 30 days following discharge from the acute care environment.

The Business Research Company

