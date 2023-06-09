Liquefied Natural Gas Market Size Expected To Reach $178 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Liquefied Natural Gas Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Liquefied Natural Gas Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers liquefied natural gas market analysis and every facet of the liquefied natural gas market research. As per TBRC’s natural gas market forecast, the liquefied natural gas market size is predicted to reach a value of $178.86 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7% through the forecast period.
The rising demand for this type of natural gas is projected to expand the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest liquefied natural gas market share. Major liquefied natural gas market companies include BP PLC, Chevron Corporation, Eni SpA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total Energies, Cheniere Energy Inc., ConocoPhillips Company, Sempra, Woodside, Gazprom Energy.
Global Liquefied Natural Gas Market Segments
1) By Type: APCI Liquefaction Technology, Cascade Liquefaction Technology, Other Liquefaction Technology
2) By Application: Power Generation, Transportation Fuel, Other Applications
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9916&type=smp
This type of natural gas refers to a fuel gas that is produced by purifying natural gas and transforming it to -260°F. It is natural gas that has gone through cooling to become liquid.
Read More On The Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquefied-natural-gas-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Liquefied Natural Gas Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?:
Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-and-commercial-natural-gas-distribution-global-market-report
Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-and-gas-global-market-report
Oil And Gas Upstream Activities Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-and-gas-upstream-activities-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn