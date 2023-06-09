Liquefied Natural Gas Market Size Expected To Reach $178 Billion By 2027

Liquefied Natural Gas Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Liquefied Natural Gas Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Liquefied Natural Gas Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers liquefied natural gas market analysis and every facet of the liquefied natural gas market research. As per TBRC’s natural gas market forecast, the liquefied natural gas market size is predicted to reach a value of $178.86 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7% through the forecast period.

The rising demand for this type of natural gas is projected to expand the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest liquefied natural gas market share. Major liquefied natural gas market companies include BP PLC, Chevron Corporation, Eni SpA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total Energies, Cheniere Energy Inc., ConocoPhillips Company, Sempra, Woodside, Gazprom Energy.

Global Liquefied Natural Gas Market Segments

1) By Type: APCI Liquefaction Technology, Cascade Liquefaction Technology, Other Liquefaction Technology

2) By Application: Power Generation, Transportation Fuel, Other Applications

This type of natural gas refers to a fuel gas that is produced by purifying natural gas and transforming it to -260°F. It is natural gas that has gone through cooling to become liquid.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Liquefied Natural Gas Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

