Global Neurotechnology Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13.07% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Neurotechnology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Neurotechnology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s neurotechnology market forecast, the neurotechnology market size is predicted to reach a value of $21.97 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.07 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global neurotechnology industry is due to the increased prevalence of neurological conditions. North America region is expected to hold the largest neurotechnology market share. Major neurotechnology companies include General Electric, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation.
Neurotechnology Market Segments
● By Conditions: Cognitive Disorders, Pain Treatment, Urinary And Faecal Incontinence, Epilepsy, Parkinson's Disease, Hearing Conditions, Sleep Disorder, Depression, Other Conditions
● By Type: Imaging Modalities, Neurostimulation, Cranial Surface Measurement, Neurological Implants, Other Types
● By End Use: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Homecare Facilities, Other End Uses
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Neurotechnology is the study and interaction of the nervous system, which includes the brain and other parts of the nervous system. Neurotechnology can be used in clinical settings to influence the brain or nervous system, such as in therapeutic or rehabilitative contexts.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Neurotechnology Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Neurotechnology Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
