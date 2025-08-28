Space Cargo Delivery Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Space Cargo Delivery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Space Cargo Delivery Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for space cargo delivery has experienced significant expansion in recent years. Forecasts project an increase from $4.57 billion in 2024 to $5.15 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. Factors contributing to this historic growth include heightened satellite deployment, an increase in commercial space missions, amplified international collaborations in space, augmented defense and surveillance satellites, as well as a surge in data and communication satellites.

The market size for space cargo delivery is anticipated to witness a rapid expansion in the upcoming years. By 2029, it's predicted to flourish to $8.14 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The surge during the predicted period can be tied to an increase in international space expeditions, escalating space traffic, expanding satellite networks, rising space exploration missions, heightened demand for complex payload deployment in space, and mounting need for satellite deployment. Notable developments during the forecast period include the shift towards reusable launch vehicles, reusable hardware and eco-propellant, incorporating artificial intelligence for automating missions, shift towards commercial cargo alliances, and advancements in 3D printing for reserve components in space.

Download a free sample of the space cargo delivery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25584&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Space Cargo Delivery Market?

The predicted amplification of international space expeditions is set to fuel the expansion of the space cargo delivery market. These expeditions, whether conducted by humans or robotics, are plans or operations designed to explore the cosmos beyond the earth's atmosphere. The rise in such ventures is largely attributed to amplified collaborations in space exploration as nations and space agencies unify to consolidate resources, minimize expenses, and more effectively achieve scientific and technological goals. The role of space cargo delivery is crucial to space missions as it guarantees the punctual and dependable transportation of vital resources, research apparatus and technology to spacecraft in orbit, bases on the moon, or locations deeper in space. For example, the Government Accountability Office, a U.S. government agency, anticipates that by September 2022, there will be a spike in the number of active satellites in orbit, growing from 5,500 in 2022 to expectedly 58,000 by 2030. Therefore, the escalating number of international space trips underpins the development of the space cargo delivery market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Space Cargo Delivery Market?

Major players in the Space Cargo Delivery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

• Blue Origin LLC

• Thales Alenia Space S.A.S.

• Airbus Defence and Space S.A.U.

• Sierra Space Corporation

• Orbital Sciences Corporation

• Rocket Lab USA Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Space Cargo Delivery Industry?

Key players in the space cargo delivery market are prioritizing the creation of innovative services like automated cargo capsules. These new services aim to boost delivery efficiency and decrease the reliance on crewed missions. Automated cargo capsules are unmanned spacecraft that autonomously transport supplies to and from space stations, which minimizes the need for human involvement, reduces mission costs, and enables regular, dependable resupply missions to support space operations. For example, in November 2024, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), an American space technology company, sent almost 6,000 pounds (2,700 kg) of cargo to the International Space Station (ISS) on a Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. This mission, SpaceX's 31st resupply journey for NASA, successfully deployed an unmanned Cargo Dragon capsule. Included in the delivery were food, equipment, and various scientific experiments, which included research on solar wind, the impact of cosmic radiation on plants, cold welding in space, and LignoSat, a wooden satellite developed in Japan to investigate sustainable spacecraft materials.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Space Cargo Delivery Market Segments

The space cargo delivery market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Payload Type: Satellites, Cargo, Crew Supplies, Other Payload Types

2) By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Orbit, Beyond

3) By Vehicle Type: Reusable, Non-Reusable

4) By End-User: Commercial, Government, Military

Subsegments:

1) By Satellites: Communication Satellites, Earth Observation Satellites, Navigation Satellites, Scientific Satellites, Military And Surveillance Satellites, CubeSats Or SmallSats

2) By Cargo: Space Station Supplies, Equipment And Spare Parts, Scientific Instruments And Laboratory Materials, Space Construction Materials, Space Resource Samples

3) By Crew Supplies: Life Support Systems, Food And Beverages, Medical Supplies And Pharmaceuticals, Personal Items And Hygiene Products, Exercise And Training Equipment

4) By Other Payload Types: Space Tourism Equipment, Space-Based Manufacturing Modules, Space Debris Mitigation Devices, Testbeds For New Technologies, Scientific Experiment Capsules

View the full space cargo delivery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-cargo-delivery-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Space Cargo Delivery Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Space Cargo Delivery, North America took the lead as the most significant region in 2024. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. Other regions examined in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Space Cargo Delivery Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-cargo-and-freight-logistics-global-market-report

Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-cargo-services-global-market-report

Freight Transport Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/freight-transport-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.