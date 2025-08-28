Space Connectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Space Connectors Market Size And Growth?

The market size for space connectors has experienced robust growth in the recent past. The market is projected to expand from $0.93 billion in 2024 to $1.00 billion a year later, the growth representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth recorded in the historic period is largely a result of factors such as the expansion of satellite communications, hikes in government budgets allocated to space programs, the advent of military and defense satellite initiatives, the emergence of global space agencies, and the proliferation of weather and earth observation satellites.

In the upcoming years, the space connectors market is projected to demonstrate robust growth, escalating to a valuation of $1.32 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the forecast timeline can be linked to the increasing needs for small satellites, growth of commercial spaceflight programs, a spike in LEO and MEO satellite constellations, a requirement for radiation-hardened components, the rise in space tourism, and suborbital missions. Some major trends expected during this forecast period include a move towards high-density and tiny connectors, the escalating adoption of fiber optic connectors for fast data transmission, an emphasis on lightweight and compact materials, a surging demand for radiation-resistant and thermally stable materials, and the creation of plug-and-play connectors for satellite constellations.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Space Connectors Market?

The expanding commercial space sector is predicted to drive the progression of the space-grade connectors market. This sector includes all private-sector activities connected with the creation, launch, and management of spacecraft and satellites. The surge in this industry can be attributed to an increase in private satellite launches, fuelled by non-governmental organizations' need for communication, imaging, and broadband services. Space-grade connectors are essential for dependable electrical performance in severe space conditions. They can endure radiation, vibration, and extreme temperatures. Due to their robust durability, these connectors reduce failures and ensure the safety and efficiency of spacecraft and satellites. Citing a report by the Space Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the US, global space launch attempts peaked for the third year in a row in January 2024, with 223 attempts and 212 successful launches. This indicates a significant increase. Commercial launches jumped by 50% compared to 2022, and the United States recorded a 33% increase in launch attempts. Hence, the escalating commercial space sector is fuelling the space-grade connectors market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Space Connectors Market?

Major players in the Space Connectors Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Eaton Corporation plc

• TE Connectivity plc

• Glenair

• Molex LLC

• ITT Inc.

• Littelfuse Inc.

• Samtec

• Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• HUBER+ SUHNER

• Radiall

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Space Connectors Market?

Leading businesses involved in the market for space connectors are prioritizing the design and production of cutting-edge products, such as ruggedized, standards-compliant connectors. These products are tailored to meet the rigorous demands of contemporary satellite and spacecraft systems. These types of connectors are engineered to withstand challenging conditions, including shock, vibration, and severe temperatures, all while adhering to industry standards. They ensure consistent and trustworthy connections in crucial, high-performance settings. Take, for example, in June 2023, the American firm Smiths Interconnect, known for its high-reliability connectivity provisions, introduced Space Qualified KVPX connectors. Developed for hefty defense, aerospace, and space applications, these high-reliability embedded system interconnects are accredited to EEE-INST-002 Level 1, signifying their top-notch performance and reliability in space conditions. Features including Hypertac hyperboloid contact technology offer immunity against shock, vibration, and fretting corrosion. They're able to support high-speed data rates up to 16 Gbps, align with VITA 46 and VITA 48 norms, and include an extra protective layer on the front for defending against electrostatic discharge (ESD) and augmenting mechanical robustness. This makes them perfect for critical missions that cannot afford failure.

How Is The Space Connectors Market Segmented?

The space connectors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Circular Connector, D-Sub Connector, Micro-D Connector, Other Product Types

2) By Material: Metal Connectors, Plastic Connectors, Composite Material Connectors, Ceramic Connectors

3) By Application: Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Connection, Panel Mount, Basic Cable Assembly, Heavy-Duty Cable Assembly, Test Equipment, Other Applications

4) By End-Use: Satellite, Space Station And Deep Space Robots, Spacecraft, Carrier Rocket, Ground Support Equipment, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Circular Connector: Bayonet Coupling Circular Connectors, Threaded Coupling Circular Connectors, Push-Pull Circular Connectors, Hermetic Circular Connectors, High-Density Circular Connectors

2) By D-Sub Connector: Standard Density D-Sub Connectors, High-Density D-Sub Connectors, Filtered D-Sub Connectors, Combo D-Sub Connectors, Space-Qualified D-Sub Connectors

3) By Micro-D Connector: Rectangular Micro-D Connectors, Circular Micro-D Connectors, Filtered Micro-D Connectors, Hermetic Micro-D Connectors, High-Temperature Micro-D Connectors

4) By Other Product Types: Nano-D Connectors, Radio Frequency (RF) Coaxial Connectors, Fiber Optic Connectors, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Connectors, Power Connectors

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Space Connectors Market?

In 2024, the Space Connectors Global Market Report identified North America as the dominating region. The report predicts that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report includes data on various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

