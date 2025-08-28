Space Currency And Economy Market Size Worth $3.2 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Space Currency And Economy Market Worth?

The market size for space currency and economy has seen speedy expansion in the past few years. Predictions show it increasing from $1.36 billion in 2024 to $1.60 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The notable growth in the historic period can be credited to government-driven space exploration programs, an upsurge in public-private collaborations in space-related projects, heightened global interest in commercializing orbital space, developing international space policy structures, and an increased focus on sovereign space capabilities.

The market size of the space currency and economy is poised for swift expansion in the forthcoming years, with projections placing its valuation at $3.20 billion by 2029, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. This predicted growth during the forecast period is primarily due to factors such as the proliferation of digital trade agreements beyond domestic borders, heightened global investment in infrastructure beyond Earth, a surge in the demand for the regulation of space resources, strengthening cooperation on the international scale concerning space traffic management, and increased curiosity towards orbital real estate markets. Key trends to watch for during the forecast period are the evolution of blockchain protocols configured for space latency, the creation of space-based decentralized finance applications, the application of quantum encryption in interplanetary transactions, the downscaling of financial computing systems located onboard, and the launch of digital tokens that can be programmed for orbital trade.

What Are The Factors Driving The Space Currency And Economy Market?

The expected proliferation of commercial satellites is anticipated to boost the space currency and economy market. Private entities and organizations manage commercial satellites for profit objectives, constituting an emerging sector due to sizeable private sector investments. This phenomenon propels the advancements in space technologies and services while driving down costs. This surge in commercial satellites reinforces the necessity for secure and decentralized financial systems for autonomous space-based service transactions and inter-orbital trade. For instance, the Satellite Industry Association, a US trade association, reported a 35% increase in commercial satellite launches with a total of 2,325 in 2022. Therefore, commercial satellite proliferation undoubtedly gives impetus to the space currency and economy market. The space currency and economy market are also set to benefit from the surge in government funding, particularly with increasing investments in space infrastructure and interplanetary commerce. Government funding includes all government expenditure on goods, services, and public programs to keep the economy stable and serve societal needs. With the increase in government funding, especially during crises, public services, healthcare, and stimulus programs are receiving a boost, mitigating the negative impacts of economic downturns. This government investment in space missions is advantageous for the space currency and economy market as it encourages the creation of space infrastructure and commercial activities requiring secure and standardized financial systems for transactions beyond Earth. For instance, according to the Space Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the US, government spending on space activities escalated by 11% in 2023 to $125 billion. Among the 54 participating countries, 78% increased their budgets for space-related activities. Consequently, government funding for space missions will drive the expansion of the space currency and economy market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Space Currency And Economy Market?

Major players in the Space Currency And Economy Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman

• Thales Alenia Space

• SpaceX

• Blue Origin

• Sierra Nevada Corporation

• Maxar Technologies

• Relativity Space

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Space Currency And Economy Sector?

Leading entities in the space currency and economy market are concentrating on the creation of pioneering solutions like tokenized investment vehicles to expand the reach of retail investors to financial assets related to space. A blockchain-issued tokenized investment vehicle is a digitized financial tool that denotes partial ownership in a base asset and allows decentralized trading, comprehensive investor access, and transparent governance. Paimon Finance, a fintech firm based in the US, launched the SpaceX SPV Token (SPCX) in June 2025, as an example. The SPCX token signifies a partial economic stake in a special-purpose vehicle that has exposure to privately owned SpaceX shares. This allows individual investors to access traditionally institutionally reserved space sector assets that carry high value. Using the BNB Chain, the token can be procured directly and via decentralized exchanges, ensuring transparency, regulatory compliance, and wide-reaching accessibility within investment ecosystems based on blockchain.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Space Currency And Economy Market Share?

The space currency and economy market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Currency Type: Cryptocurrency, Digital Currency, Traditional Currency

2) By Application: Space Tourism, Space Mining, Space Colonization, Satellite Services, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Government, Private Sector, Research Institutions, Other End-User

Subsegments:

1) By Cryptocurrency: Blockchain-Based Transaction Systems, Smart Contract Platforms For Orbital Commerce, Tokenized Investment In Space Infrastructure, Decentralized Finance (Defi) Applications For Space Missions

2) By Digital Currency: Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Integration For Space Agencies, Digital Payment Platforms For Orbital Settlements, Secure Digital Wallets For Space Personnel, Cross-Border Digital Settlement And Remittance Systems

3) By Traditional Currency: Government-To-Government Interagency Space Transaction Systems, Physical Fiat Currency Handling Protocols For Space Missions, Currency Exchange And Conversion Mechanisms For Space Operations, Sovereign-Backed Funding Models For Space-Based Economic Activities

What Are The Regional Trends In The Space Currency And Economy Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for space currency and economy. It is projected that the highest growth will be observed in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report covers multiple global regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

