Blood Purification Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Blood Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s blood purification equipment market forecast, the blood purification equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $26.44 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.3 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global blood purification equipment industry is due to the surge in the prevalence of metabolic and immune disorders. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest blood purification equipment market share. Major blood purification equipment companies include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Spectra Medical Inc., Fresenius SE and Co.
Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Segments
● By Product Type: Portable, Stationary
● By Indication: Sepsis, Renal Diseases, Other Indications
● By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Dialysis Centers, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
This type of purification equipment refers to hollow-fiber membrane devices used in critical care nephrology that allow blood purification (exchange of solutes) through diffusion, convection, and ultrafiltration. It filters blood by eliminating toxins and indefinitely damaged red blood cells.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Blood Purification Equipment Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Blood Purification Equipment Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
