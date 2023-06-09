Love Walks Through Rain: A Deeply Moving and Elegant New Album by Steinway Pianist Ann Sweeten
Out Now! The deeply moving instrumental piano album: Love Walks Through Rain. Photo credit: Randall Yoder, RBY Photography, Salem, MA.
Ann Sweeten, a Steinway artist, releases new original music today. Photo by Lynn McCann, Boston, MA.
Renowned pianist-composer Ann Sweeten's new album of emotionally-charged compositions debut at #1 on Amazon's Best-Selling New Releases in Relaxation Music.
Sweeten has a special gift for translating emotion into musical form...”SALEM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated Steinway pianist and composer Ann Sweeten is thrilled to announce the release of her latest album, Love Walks Through Rain, a stunning collection of emotive and soothing compositions. With her signature artistry and passion, Sweeten takes listeners on a captivating musical journey filled with beauty, introspection, and the power of love. The album was released by Orange Band Records, and is available worldwide today at AnnSweeten.com, Amazon, and on all streaming platforms, accessible now at https://annsweeten.hearnow.com/
— Ron Schepper, Textura
"Sweeten has a special gift for translating emotion into musical form,” writes Ron Schepper of Textura, adding “While her music is sometimes categorized as New Age, it transcends that designation for its intensity of emotion... Sweeten excels at fashioning material that speaks with immediacy to listeners’ inner lives, no matter how different their experiences might be.”
Showcasing Sweeten's extraordinary talent as a pianist, composer and producer, Love Walks Through Rain features 11 deeply personal original tracks drawing from her own life experiences. This new work reflects her unique ability to translate emotions into melodies while treating listeners to an elegant blend of classical, new age, and contemporary instrumental elements.
During a particularly challenging few years, Sweeten found solace in her musical expression, and emerged evermore convinced of the resilience that love provides in the face of life's challenges. Each track tells a story – shared in her generous liner notes – weaving together themes of loss, healing, and the transformative power of love.
She shares, “Love keeps you going and I have been blessed in that: my husband has always been right by my side. Love is the steady gate as we navigate life's ups and downs. And my love for my dogs, and their love for me, will always warm my heart and cocoon my soul." The songs "Through Jasmine's Eyes" and "The Shadow of You" pay tribute to Sweeten's beloved canine companions, who are featured in poems and pictures in the CD booklet's generous liner notes.
To record the album, Sweeten returned to Imaginary Road Studios to co-produce the album with Will Ackerman and Tom Easton, her ninth album recorded at the famed studio in Vermont. Guest performances on the album include Charlie Bisharat (Violin), Eugene Friesen (Cello), Nancy Rumbel (English Horn), Premik Russell-Tubbs (EWI, Soprano Saxophone), Will Ackerman (Guitar) and Tom Eaton (Bass).
Listeners can expect to be swept away by the album's emotional depth and its ability to touch the very core of the human spirit. Love Walks Through Rain is not merely an album; it is an experience that invites listeners to embrace their emotions and join Sweeten in finding solace in her music. With a career spanning over two decades, Sweeten has established herself as one of the most prominent figures in contemporary instrumental music. Her previous albums have garnered critical acclaim and earned numerous awards and accolades. "Love Walks Through Rain" builds upon Sweeten's already impressive body of work, showcasing her growth as an artist while maintaining her distinctive style.
"Love Walks Through Rain" is now available on all major streaming platforms and the CD can be purchased through Ann Sweeten's official website, www.annsweeten.com/ or Amazon.com. To stay updated on her latest news and upcoming performances, follow Ann Sweeten on social media: https://www.facebook.com/annsweetenfans and https://www.instagram.com/annsweeten1/
For media interviews or review copies, please contact: Beth Hilton, The B Company, (bethhilton(at)thebcompany(dot)com). For Broadcast Promotion, contact LAZZ Promotions at lazzpromotions(at)lazzpromotions(dot)com. For bookings and other management inquiries, visit https://annsweeten.com/contact/
About Ann Sweeten:
After over a quarter century of enamoring audiences on the Concert stage and on the Airwaves, Ann Sweeten’s signature style is recognized worldwide. Her style is decidedly unique, embracing not only the classical realm, but aspects of jazz, film scoring, new age and popular music. One of the most decorated pianists of the last 26 years with albums consistently ranking in the Top 5 ZMR Radio Charts, Sweeten is also one of the most played modern instrumentalists in North America. She is a Steinway Artist, a featured C.A.R.E. Artist with Healing HealthCare Systems. A Breast Cancer survivor twice over and currently battling leukemia, Ms. Sweeten is a passionate individual and artist, a staunch environmentalist, animal activist and vegetarian. Visit AnnSweeten.com
TRACKS
1 Valley Greene 4:22
2 Glimmer 5:21
3 Seirios 4:08
4 The Winter’s Circle 5:33
5 Love Walks Through Rain 4:54
6 Red – Requiem for an Old Friend 5:58
7 The Hills of Riversong 5:32
8 The Shadow of You 4:38
9 Through Jasmine’s Eyes 5:12
10 Out of the Fog 4:42
11 Valley Greene Orchestral Reprise 4:26
