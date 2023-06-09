Boost Oxygen To Support Connecticut American Red Cross Centers For Wildfire Smoke Relief Efforts

Boost Oxygen, is making a donation to local Connecticut American Red Cross centers to assist with relief efforts during the ongoing wildfire smoke.

We’re proud to continue to support the American Red Cross nationally as well as throughout Connecticut locations as they help relief efforts from the wildfires,”
— Rob Neuner
MILFORD, CT, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boost Oxygen, the worldwide leader in supplemental oxygen canisters and based in Milford, Connecticut, is making a donation to local Connecticut American Red Cross centers to assist with relief efforts during the ongoing wildfire smoke and hazardous air quality.

Many people with breathing issues throughout the northeast are impacted by the poor air quality due to the Canadian wildfires. Because of the air quality, Boost Oxygen has seen an increase in demand for supplemental oxygen to provide respiratory support. Boost Oxygen also recently reached a licensing agreement with the American Red Cross on a new Rapid Response Oxygen canister, with a portion of each canister sold donated to American Red Cross relief efforts.

“We’re proud to continue to support the American Red Cross nationally as well as throughout Connecticut locations as they help relief efforts from the wildfires,” said Rob Neuner, Founder of Boost Oxygen. “We felt strongly about assisting our local communities impacted by the smoke and air pollution. Along with hospitals, medical centers and EMTs, the American Red Cross and their staff are at the frontlines helping local communities with relief efforts. We hope that other local businesses will also support the American Red Cross during this time.”

The American Red Cross has relief and donation centers based in Bridgeport, Darien, Farmington, Milford, Southbury and Montville.

Boost Oxygen 95% Pure Oxygen canisters are available at major retailers nationwide like Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dick’s Sporting Goods and more. Use the store locator at BoostOxygen.com to find a store near you that carries Boost Oxygen.

About the American Red Cross:

Nearly 1000 people are helped every hour of the day by the Red Cross. Whether it’s supporting a family displaced by a home fire or hurricane, providing CPR training, collecting lifesaving blood, or distributing comfort kits to veterans, donors and volunteers enable the Red Cross to respond immediately in time of crisis. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

About Boost Oxygen

As seen on Shark Tank – Boost Oxygen is the global leader in portable supplemental oxygen canisters. Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a Made in the USA product, available at retailers nationwide and exported worldwide to 50+ countries. For more information, images, and studies about the benefits of oxygen, visit BoostOxygen.com or their Learning Center at Learn.BoostOxygen.com. Follow Boost on social media: Facebook: @BoostOxygenUSA, Twitter: @BoostO2, Instagram @boostoxygen, LinkedIn: @boostoxygen and our YouTube Channel: Boost Oxygen

How To Stay Healthy During Poor Air Quality

