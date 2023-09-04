University of Florida utilizing Boost Oxygen on the sidelines

It was amazing to see Ms. Rowe feature it, and a big shout out of thanks to her and ESPN, and especially to the staff of the University of Florida football team”
— Rob Neuner, Founder and CEO of Boost Oxygen
MILFORD, CT, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It was great to see University of Florida utilizing Boost Oxygen on the sidelines last night in the game against The University of Utah, and it was terrific to see ESPN and Holly Rowe feature it as well.

Seeing professional and collegiate football players using Supplemental Oxygen on the sidelines is nothing new, they’ve been doing it conspicuously and legally for multiple decades. The reason is also pretty straightforward- to recover from being out-of-breath faster so they can return to play in a better aerobic state. This is more exacerbated at altitude (Utah/Salt Lake City/Elevation 4,637 feet above sea level), but can also occur anywhere air quality is poor, on hot/humid/high ozone level days, or with pre-existing respiratory conditions of the athlete.

The exciting facts about what we do here at Boost Oxygen is that we directly manufacture and produce a supplemental oxygen canister product that makes it uber-convenient to access the gas, supplanting the need to carry heavy oxygen tanks and be tethered to the bench to utilize it. With its super lightweight, it can be taken directly onto the field of play and even into the huddle during timeouts, assisting athletes immediately when and where they want it.

It was amazing to see Ms. Rowe feature it, and a big shout out of thanks to her and ESPN, and especially to the staff of the University of Florida football team who clearly care about giving their athletes the best scientific chance of aerobic success on the playing field. We have many other Universities and NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA teams that adopt Boost Oxygen currently as well as in the past, and we hope that this little bit of attention helps to educate more athletic programs (and not just Football!) as to what our mission is.

Oxygen helps. Boost Oxygen makes Oxygen immediately accessible…here. Help is Here.

About Boost Oxygen:
As seen on Shark Tank – Boost Oxygen is the global leader in portable supplemental oxygen canisters. Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a Made in the USA product, available at retailers nationwide and exported worldwide to 50+ countries. For more information, images, and studies about the benefits of oxygen, visit BoostOxygen.com or their Learning Center at Learn.BoostOxygen.com. Follow Boost on social media: Facebook: @BoostOxygenUSA, Twitter: @BoostO2, Instagram @boostoxygen, LinkedIn: @boostoxygen and our YouTube Channel: Boost Oxygen

Noble House Media is a team of professionals with over half a century of combined experience and a legacy of success in traditional and digital marketing.

