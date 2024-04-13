RISING LACROSSE STAR ROMAN BELBITA READY TO FACE OFF THIS LACROSSE SEASON
Sophomore Roman Belbita is ready to face off with the Law boys lacrosse team this spring.
Roman Belbita is ready to face off with the Law boys lacrosse team this spring.

Belbita contributed to the varsity lacrosse team as a freshman last season. He was a key scorer, knocking down shots not shying away from the competition.
“I want to help build up the program and help the team get a winning record this year,” Belbita said. “That starts with working with my teammates everyday and helping each other get better.”
Belbita brings many offensive skills to the field this year. He strives to get better everyday in practice.
“I think this year Roman will bring new and refined skills to the offensive side of the field, and eagerness to learn and get better,” senior captain Dylan Wargo said.
Teammates said that Belbita is a hard worker and always pushes to compete. His hard work and dedication makes him a strong player.
“Roman’s hard work makes him great at getting up and down the field,” freshman Alex Konlian said. “He’s great at helping us clear the ball and scoring.”
Belbita obtained an elbow injury earlier in the year, but that has not stopped him from working hard.
“Roman adapts to the changes and challenges thrown at him with a positive outlook,” junior Tucker Donegan said. “He doesn’t focus on the negative impact in the situation.”
Belbita has learned and been through a lot with ups and downs in the past season. He is looking forward to this season because of how prepared and comfortable he is.
“Everyday I try to get better than I was yesterday,” Belbita said. “Working hard doesn’t just benefit you but it benefits your team as well which is a big goal of mine.”
Belbita has made sure to be an active member of the team, constantly showing up to captain’s practices, lifts, and conditioning.
“Being consistent and active with the team is only going to make us better,” Belbita said. “With my injury this year I wasn’t as physical as I wished I was so I made sure I attended conditionings and captain’s practices.”
