V20 Group Acquires Retail Property In Stamford, CT

DARIEN, CT, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V20 Group is excited to announce their recent acquisition of a retail property located at 699 Canal Street in Stamford, Connecticut. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for V20 Group's portfolio as it continues to expand its Fairfield County commercial real estate footprint.

V20’s President and Partner, Joe Vaccaro, said, “The City of Stamford’s continued growth and the demand for retail on the South End were driving forces for our investment in this property.”

Formerly occupied as the Fairway Market, the property at 699 Canal Street spans 84,000 square feet and includes a spacious parking lot with 385 spaces. Situated in the rapidly growing South End of Stamford, the area boasts high demand for retail due to its significant residential developments.

V20 Group intends to keep the property as retail-oriented. It is likely to remain a grocery-anchored location, great for specialty grocers, and has the potential for additional retailers like a liquor store or fitness center. V20 Group is currently exploring the leasing market to invite new tenants and is committed to working closely with prospective businesses.

V20 Group is known for its strategic investments, developing commercial real estate properties and unlocking value while bringing the properties to their highest and best uses. V20 Group’s portfolio includes industrial properties, mixed-use properties, and offices and continues to expand into the retail sector.

