Anime Theme Park Nijigen no Mori Limited-time Event "Awaji GODZILLA Festival" Starts June 10

Awaji Godzilla Festival | TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

Godzilla backpack | TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

Godzilla | TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu), operator of the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori, will hold a limited-time event “Awaji GODZILLA Festival” in the Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji attraction Saturday, June 10 to Monday, July 17.

■Awaji GODZILLA Festival
During the Awaji GODZILLA Festival event period, visitors who purchase a 'Special Set Ticket' will be able to enjoy two exciting games, including an original Japanese ‘Archery Challenge’ that recreates the Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji mission, and the ‘Tosenkyo Challenge’, a traditional Japanese fan-tossing game.
Visitors who join in the games will have the chance to win popular merchandise, making the event a must for Godzilla fanatics.

Event Details
Dates: Saturday, June 10, 2023 – Monday, July 17, 2023
Details: Visitors who purchase Special Set Tickets.
Ticket Exclusivities
Admission ticket, AR riddle solving kit, an original Godzilla backpack and unlimited zip line access.
Game details
(1) Archery Challenge
A game in which participants wear a traditional Japanese warrior helmet and aim for their target with a bow and arrow, in a recreation of the Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji mission.
(2) Tosenkyo Challenge
A traditional Japanese game in which participants aim a traditional hand fan at the target.
Pricing: Adults (12 and over) 11,800 yen
Children (over 120cm and 25kg) 10,200 yen
Children (under 120cm and 25kg) 9,700 yen
*Tax included in above prices
Novelties: An original Godzilla backpack is included with all Special Set Ticket purchases.
Website: https://nijigennomori.com/godzilla_awaji/

■About Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji
Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji is the world's only entertainment attraction in which visitors can experience the full power of Godzilla, with the world's largest life-size Godzilla, spanning 120m in length, landed on Awaji Island. Visitors assume their roles as members of the National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take on missions such as a 'zip line' to plunge into Godzilla's body for inspection, and a 'shooting game' to destroy scattered Godzilla cells.

A range of original merchandise from the National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) can also be found in the attraction, in addition to a Godzilla themed menu featuring dishes that will fully immerse visitors in the world of Operation Godzilla Interception Awaji.

Maddison Ryan
Pasona Group Inc.
+81 3-6734-0215
p.kohobu@pasonagroup.co.jp
Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


