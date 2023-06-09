BLAHOTELSEARCH "Disrupting the Hotel Booking Landscape"
BLAHOTELSEARCH "Disrupting the Hotel Booking Landscape"AUCKLAND , NEW ZEALAND , June 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruption of the booking landscape: BLAHOTELSEARCH is here to disrupt the traditional distribution channels by disintermediating travel agents and OTAs, empowering hotels to compete and driving competition, innovation, and technological advancements in the booking landscape.
The new direct booking platform BLAHOTELSEARCH brings several benefits to both hotels and customers. Here are some key advantages:
1. Cost savings: BLAHOTELSEARCH eliminates the need for intermediaries such as travel agents or online travel agencies (OTAs), reducing commission fees and allowing businesses to offer competitive prices. Customers can also save money by avoiding additional booking fees charged by intermediaries.
2. Increased revenue for businesses: By cutting out intermediaries, hotels can retain a higher percentage of their earnings from each booking. This can lead to increased profitability and potential for investment in improving services or expanding operations.
3. Enhanced customer experience: Direct booking platforms enable hotels to have a direct relationship with their customers, resulting in improved communication and personalized service. Customers can interact directly with the business, ask questions, and receive tailored recommendations or special offers.
4. Greater control and flexibility: With direct bookings, hotels have more control over their inventory, pricing, and policies. They can easily manage and update their offerings, room availability, and promotional campaigns in real time, responding to market demand and customer preferences swiftly.
5. Access to detailed customer data: BLAHOTELSEARCH provides hotels with valuable customer data and insights. This data can be used to understand customer preferences, behaviors, and booking patterns, enabling businesses to refine their marketing strategies, improve customer targeting, and enhance overall customer satisfaction.
6. Increased brand visibility and loyalty: BLAHOTELSEARCH allows businesses to showcase their brand identity and unique offerings directly to customers. By creating a seamless booking experience and providing excellent customer service, hotels can build stronger relationships, foster customer loyalty, and encourage repeat bookings.
BLAHOTELSEARCH empowers hotels to streamline operations, establish a stronger brand presence, and deliver a more personalized and satisfying experience to their customers.
Customers log on to the BLAHOTELSEARCH site and plan your next trip. Hotels write to us to become a partner hotel on the BLAHOTELSEARCH platform.
Kindly welcome some of new partners on board in June. Check out these new properties and many more on https://blahotelsearch.com/en
