Renowned Celebrity Timothy Olyphant Makes a Style Statement in DUSHYANT. at the ATX TV Festival

Timothy Olyphant attends wearing DUSHYANT. at the opening night of the 2023 ATX TV Festival at Stateside at the Paramount on June 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Dushyant Asthana Fashion Designer and Creative Director Dushyant Asthana is one of the most prominent talents featured in the Second Season of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn's "Making the Cut"

DUSHYANT. has gained recognition for its commitment to ethical practices and the creation of colorful, well-made clothing for men.

I have always loved fashion, and color…. The key to success is not known, but the key to failure is to please everybody” — Dushyant Asthana

HOLLYWOOD , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- DUSHYANT. the ethical fashion brand known for its vibrant and responsibly crafted clothing, was proudly worn by the prestigious actor Timothy Olyphant, best known for his role in "Justified" on Hulu FX. He was dressed on DUSHYANT. attire at the popular ATX TV Festival. The actor's stylish appearance wearing DUSHYANT. has garnered significant attention and praise, showcasing the brand's unique approach to ethical fashion.When asked about stepping into the ethical fashion world, Dushyant Asthana expressed their passion for fashion and the scarcity of brands offering high-quality, vibrant clothing options for men, which inspired them to create their own clothing line.What sets DUSHYANT. apart is its unwavering commitment to ethical practices. Dushyant Asthana, fashion designer and it’s Creative Director emphasized that, beyond the clothing itself, the brand prioritizes the well-being of everyone involved in their production process. Fair market wages are ensured for all individuals associated with DUSHYANT. as the brand adamantly opposes the exploitation commonly seen in the fashion industry. DUSHYANT. believes that industry certificates can often be a way for large brands to merely project a "green" image. Instead, DUSHYANT. fosters transparency by openly sharing the brand's process through pictures, videos, and workshops, allowing customers to witness firsthand the creation of their garments. For DUSHYANT. sustainability is seen as an ongoing journey rather than a destination.Beyond sustainability, DUSHYANT.'s clothes offer unique features and characteristics. The brand collaborates with artisans in the Rajasthan and Kutch regions of India, utilizing traditional Indian textiles and techniques such as block-printing, Ajrakh, Batik, and local patchwork appliqué. These traditional methods result in one-of-a-kind fabrics that are then expertly tailored into exquisite garments.DUSHYANT. gained significant exposure and recognition when Dushyant Asthana participated in the acclaimed design reality show "Making the Cut" on Amazon Prime. The show provided him with invaluable experiences, including learning from fellow designers and affirming their rightful place in the fashion industry. Since appearing on the show, DUSHYANT. has witnessed exponential growth, solidifying its position as a sought-after brand.When asked about the best advice received in the realm of sustainable fashion, He shared the importance of viewing sustainability as an ongoing journey, constantly striving to improve upon previous efforts. While it may be challenging for the fashion industry to achieve 100% sustainability due to inherent waste, DUSHYANT. mitigates environmental harm by producing garments in small batches, avoiding unsold inventory. Additionally, the brand repurposes waste fabric to create pocket squares and tote bags, which are gifted to customers with their purchases.Exciting things are on the horizon for DUSHYANT. as they are currently working on their SS2024 collection. Anticipate a vibrant array of colors, intricate handwork, and an abundance of traditional fabrics incorporated into their upcoming collections. The brand is eager to showcase their latest designs, blending modern styles with timeless craftsmanship.To explore DUSHYANT.'s collection, visit their website While their clothing is available in independent boutiques nationwide, their online platform provides the most convenient access to their ethically produced garments.

