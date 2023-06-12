Submit Release
California Fish Grill, California’s Favorite Casual Fish House, Opens in Rosemead

The fast-casual fish house known for its fire-grilled seafood, opened today in Rosemead.

ROSEMEAD, CA, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- California Fish Grill, the fast-casual fish house known for its fire-grilled seafood, opened today in Rosemead. The new location comes as a part of the brand’s rapidly expanding footprint throughout California and beyond.

Recognized for its diverse menu of healthy and grilled-to-order seafood dishes, what sets California Fish Grill apart is their commitment to responsibly sourced seafood. Partnering with Seafood Watch Program at The Monterey Bay Aquarium, California Fish Grill follows only the highest standards of global marine conservation, sustainable harvesting practices, and environmental stewardship.

“We’re privileged to be able to serve a wide variety of responsibly sourced, healthy, delicious seafood at incredibly reasonable prices. We are so excited to show Rosemead what we have to offer," says Bob Holden, CEO of California Fish Grill.

From dozens of grilled seafood varieties, like Atlantic Salmon and Branzino, to classic Fish & Chips, as well as bowls, salads, tacos, plant-based options, and more, California Fish Grill encourages guests to customize their selections.

The new Rosemead CFG is located at 3620 Rosemead Blvd. in the Rosemead Place Shopping Center. During the entire Grand Opening week, from June 12 through June 18, a portion of proceeds will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

